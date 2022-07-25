Meghan looks down as Harry furrows his brow
Royals

Meghan and Harry ‘forced to rethink living arrangements’ after two intruder alerts?

Could change be coming?

By Robert Leigh

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might reconsider their living arrangements following reported ‘security alerts’, it is claimed.

They reportedly endured two separate incidents where alarms were triggered at their California home in May.

And, according to a royal observer, that could move the Sussexes to reassess their circumstances.

Meghan and Harry during the Platinum Jubilee
The couple’s home reportedly experienced two security alarms in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry’s ‘intruder alerts’

Newspaper reports claim six alarms have gone off at the $14 million Montecito mansion in the last 14 months.

This reportedly includes two occasions in May when Harry and Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet were at home.

Police in Santa Barbara were reportedly dispatched to the property on May 19 at 5.44 pm, with the intrusions recorded as trespassing, property crimes and “suspicious circumstances”.

Read more: Meghan and Harry scrutinised after ‘dismissive’ gesture from Duke of Sussex

Furthermore, less than a fortnight later, police responded to another alert as the Sussexes flew back from the UK after the Platinum Jubilee.

ED! has approached a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New York
How might Meghan and Harry ‘rethink their living arrangements’? (Credit: YouTube)

A ‘big rethink’?

Mentioning the claims on Lorraine today (Monday July 25), one correspondent speculated changes could be coming for the Sussexes.

However, there were no further hints about what that could include.

Tabloid pundit Russell Myers told host Ranvir Singh: “I think that they’re going to have to have a big sort of rethink about their living arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has won a bid to bring a High Court claim against the UK government over his security arrangements while over here.

He is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting the UK.

How viewers reacted

Lorraine viewers had a mixed reaction to the segment, going by social media.

One Twitter user wrote: “Interesting that just a short time after, yet again, moaning about having to pay for his own security an intruder breaches Harry’s home security!”

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex?

Meanwhile, someone else wisecracked: “Intruder at Harry and Meghan‘s, maybe it’s Granddad popped round to see the kids #Lorraine.”

Someone else also chipped in: “#Lorraine Find it really weird that grown people get excited in trashing Harry and Meghan like they’re at school.”

Lorraine airs on ITV, weekdays, from 9am.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond smile on This Morning, but not today
This Morning fans delighted as Alison and Dermot’s replacements are declared ‘perfect’ presenting duo
Caroline Flack speaks during a TV appearance, as does Louise Redknapp
Louise Redknapp sends sweet message to Caroline Flack ahead of Flackstock celebrations today
Stacey Solomona and Joe Swash smiling
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are married after tying the knot yesterday, it’s claimed
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon on Loose Women
First look inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s intimate wedding ‘revealed’ by guest?
Fern Britton Phil Vickery
Fern Britton admits heartbreaking confession from the end of her marriage to Phil Vickery
Luca Bish on Love Island
Love Island: Luca Bish’s ‘gross’ ‘act’ on Gemma Owen