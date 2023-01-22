The funeral of Lisa Marie Presley took place at her father’s Graceland estate today (January 22).

Lisa died last week following a cardiac arrest, with her mother Priscilla confirming her death in a statement.

Today’s funeral was live streamed so fans across the world could watch and share their condolences.

And, as the service began, one pastor paying tribute to Lisa Marie made a strange reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Lisa Marie Presley funeral: Harry and Meghan mentioned

With the crowds gathered on the front lawn of Graceland, the service began.

Among the first to speak was AC Wharton.

He detailed the moment Lisa Marie was born to Elvis and Priscilla – rock and roll royalty.

And ended up mentioning British royalty, in the shape of Harry and Meghan, during his eulogy.

‘Before Harry and Meghan had Archie’

He said: “Before Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan had Jack, before Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn had Wyatt, before Lennie Kravitz and Lisa Bonet had Zoe…

AC added: “Before Pink and Corey Hart had Willow and, yes, before Jay Z and Beyonce had Blue Ivy, and long before Harry and Meghan had Archie…

“Right here, right here, in this city, our own royal couple Elvis and Priscilla had a beautiful bundle of joy named Lisa Marie.”

He said: “It was 1968, it was the best of times and the worst of times, very trying times in our city.

“God knows it was a hard year in Memphis.

“But 54 years ago, there was a star shining right here at Graceland at the birth of this precious angel.”

Elsewhere during the service, a Gospel choir performed and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, paid tribute to the friend she called her “sissy”.

