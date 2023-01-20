The funeral of Lisa Marie Presley has already taken place, it has been claimed.

Reports suggest that Lisa Marie has already been laid to rest ahead of a public memorial service this coming weekend.

The news comes as her eldest daughter, model Riley Keough, has broken her silence following the death of her mother.

Lisa Marie leaves behind her three daughters and is also survived by mum Priscilla Presley (Credit: Cover Images)

Lisa Marie Presley funeral already taken place?

According to Page Six, Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden “next to her beloved son Ben”.

Benjamin Keough took his own life in 2020 at the age of just 27.

It was reported that his grave was moved “slightly” to make room for his mother’s body.

A member of staff is reported to have claimed: “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house.”

Elvis and his parents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, are also buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

Riley Keough breaks her silence

Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter took to Instagram earlier today (January 20) to share a throwback picture of her with her mother.

It’s the first time she’s posted following the death of her mother.

They will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives.

In the sepia-toned picture, Riley is seen looking up at her adoring mother.

She captioned the shot with a simple red heart emoji.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also sent their love.

Lisa Marie’s twins will ‘carry family’s legacy on’

Elvis’ only daughter is survived by Riley and her sisters, 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood told People this week: “The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved.

“Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family’s legacy on for the rest of their lives.”

The three girls will inherit Graceland, the Presley family’s world-famous estate.

