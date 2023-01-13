Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley, Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute the woman she called her “sissy”.

Lisa, the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in California on Thursday.

She had last been seen attending the Golden Globes two days before her passing.

Following her death, Sarah Ferguson has penned an emotional tribute to the star.

Taking to Instagram on Friday (January 13), the Duchess of York shared a throwback snap of herself with Lisa and shared how “saddened” she was by her loss.

Lisa Marie death: Sarah Ferguson pays tribute

“I say hello to you every day and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you every day,” she wrote.

“You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla.

“You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

Lisa’s mother confirmed news of her passing in a heartbreaking statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” she said.

It’s been reported that the star was found unresponsive in her bedroom on Thursday morning.

Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who still lives with her, arrived and reportedly performed CPR.

Tributes from around the world have since been pouring in.

Tom Hanks’s wife, Rita Wilson, posted on Instagram that their hearts had been broken. He had recently featured in the new Elvis biopic and had met Lisa personally.

“Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie,” she wrote.

“She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”

