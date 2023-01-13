Lisa Marie Presley smiling on the red carpet
News

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death: What happened to Elvis’ daughter?

The star was just 54 years old

By Nancy Brown

The death of Lisa Marie Presley sent shockwaves through the showbiz world last night (January 12), but what was her cause of death?

The only daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital after reportedly suffering a full cardiac arrest.

Paramedics were called to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County’s fire department.

Lisa Marie Presley smiling on the red carpet
Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death: What happened?

It’s reported Lisa Marie was given treatment and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

According to TMZ, she is said to have complained of stomach pains before the heart attack.

As family rushed to the hospital, mum Priscilla Presley asked fans to “pray” for her daughter.

The prayers, sadly, weren’t enough, and Priscilla was forced to issue a statement confirming her daughter’s death.

Priscilla’s statement

It read: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Her death came just two days after she was pictured with Priscilla at the Golden Globe Awards.

Lisa Marie Presley smiling on the red carpet
Lisa’s mother Priscilla shared the sad news of her death (Credit: Splash News)

‘Reunited with her Papa’

Tributes have poured in for the star as a result of the announcement.

One said: “Sending condolences, comfort and a hug. We are heartbroken. But I bet Elvis greeted Lisa Marie in heaven with open arms and a special song.”

“We heard this very sad news RIP. So sorry for the loss of your beloved Lisa Marie Presley. She is reunited with her papa in heaven,” another then commented.

“RIP Lisa,” said another simply.

Read more: Paying tribute to the stars of Gogglebox we’ve loved and lost

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Deaths

Trending Articles

Jane McDonald and Alex Jones on The One Show
The One Show: Ronan Keating forced to apologise to Jane McDonald over Alex Jones’ comments
The Hairy Bikers on Go Local
Hairy Bikers Go Local fans share fears for Si and Dave amid complaints from ‘concerned’ viewers
Shamima Begum, Carol McGiffin on Loose Women today
Loose Women viewers side with Carol McGiffin as she clashes with co-stars in Shamima Begum debate
Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain today
Good Morning Britain today: Ben Shephard pokes fun at Kate Garraway’s appearance
Ekin-Su smiling at event and on Dancing On Ice 2023
Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu sparks fears she could ‘miss Sunday’s show’ amid illness
Pete and Anne Hegerty on The Chase
The Chase fans slam contestant’s teammates as he’s ‘cheated’ of prize