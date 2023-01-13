The death of Lisa Marie Presley sent shockwaves through the showbiz world last night (January 12), but what was her cause of death?

The only daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was rushed to hospital after reportedly suffering a full cardiac arrest.

Paramedics were called to a report of a woman in cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County’s fire department.

Lisa Marie Presley has died aged 54 reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest (Credit: Splash News)

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death: What happened?

It’s reported Lisa Marie was given treatment and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

According to TMZ, she is said to have complained of stomach pains before the heart attack.

As family rushed to the hospital, mum Priscilla Presley asked fans to “pray” for her daughter.

The prayers, sadly, weren’t enough, and Priscilla was forced to issue a statement confirming her daughter’s death.

Priscilla’s statement

It read: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.

“We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Her death came just two days after she was pictured with Priscilla at the Golden Globe Awards.

Lisa’s mother Priscilla shared the sad news of her death (Credit: Splash News)

‘Reunited with her Papa’

Tributes have poured in for the star as a result of the announcement.

One said: “Sending condolences, comfort and a hug. We are heartbroken. But I bet Elvis greeted Lisa Marie in heaven with open arms and a special song.”

“We heard this very sad news RIP. So sorry for the loss of your beloved Lisa Marie Presley. She is reunited with her papa in heaven,” another then commented.

“RIP Lisa,” said another simply.

Read more: Paying tribute to the stars of Gogglebox we’ve loved and lost

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.