Lady Louise Windsor, the late Queen’s ‘favourite’ grandchild, wore a silver horse necklace to the monarch’s funeral today in a heartwarming nod to her grandmother.

Lady Louise, 18, was spotted wearing the pendant at the Queen‘s funeral after wearing it just days before at a vigil.

Louise wore a horse pendant in honour of her grandmother (Credit: ITV)

A beautiful nod to the Queen

Lady Louise, the daughter of Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, attended today’s state funeral for her grandmother.

She wore a floor-length black dress with black heeled boots, along with a black headband in her styled updo.

Louise wore the same necklace just days before at a vigil by the Queen’s grandchildren at Westminster Hall on Saturday (September 17).

Her necklace displayed the outline of a horse’s head, a nod to both her grandparents as she shared a great love of horses with them.

Lady Louise was reportedly Her Majesty’s ‘favourite’ grandchild (Credit: BBC)

At the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the late Queen sat in the front row to watch her granddaughter Louise perform.

She smiled and clapped along, supporting her supposed ‘favourite’ grandchild.

When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother.

Sophie Wessex, Lady Louise’s mother, told the Sunday Times: “I guess not everyone’s grandparents live in a castle, but where you are going is not the important part, or who they are.

“When they are with the Queen, she is their grandmother.”

Princess Charlotte’s tribute

Lady Louise’s second cousin, Princess Charlotte, also wore a charm in tribute to her great-grandmother.

Charlotte, seven, wore a small horseshoe pin on her black coat dress at Her Majesty’s funeral today.

This is also thought to be a nod to the Queen’s great love for horses.

The brooch was reportedly a gift from her great-grandmother.

It is unknown if the second cousins planned this tribute together or if it was simply a coincidence.

Either way, it was a beautiful way to pay their respects.

Royal fans react

Viewers of the funeral took to Twitter to gush about the lovely nod to their grandmother.

“Did you notice Lady Louise’s necklace it was a little horse head on a longish chain, such a lovely touch”, said one fan.

“Lady Louise was a big part of the carriage driving that Prince Philip was so enthusiastic about. He left his favourite horses to her.”

“I’ve just noticed the necklace Lady Louise wore today – a horse, for Grannie”, said another.

“Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Charlotte of Wales both wore symbolic jewellery as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ‘s interest in horse-riding.”

“Lady Louise Windsor poignantly wears a necklace of a Horses head, that is of meaning to both her Grandparents who both loved Horses.”, commented one user.

“Princess Charlotte wearing her horseshoe brooch. A gift from her great grandma”

