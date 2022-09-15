Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn, honoured their late grandmother the Queen leaving royal fans emotional yesterday (Wednesday, September 14).

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex‘s children were at the service in Westminster Hall following Her Majesty’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace yesterday.

James and Lady Louise watched on as the Queen’s coffin was brought into Westminster Hall (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II show of respect

Yesterday saw the Queen‘s coffin make the journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Her Majesty’s coffin will now remain in Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday, September 19.

A short service was held at Westminster Hall yesterday, with a number of senior royals in attendance.

Amongst the royals at the service were the Queen’s youngest grandchildren – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

And it was one moment in particular that grabbed the attention of royal fans watching the service at home.

As the Queen’s coffin passed them, Lady Louise, 18, and James, 14, curtseyed and bowed – showing their respect to their late grandmother.

James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise bowed and curtseyed to the Queen’s coffin (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Royal fans react to gesture of Queen Elizabeth II grandchildren

Upon seeing Lady Louise and James at the service – as well as their curtsey and bow – royal fans took to Twitter to discuss them.

Many found themselves getting emotional over James and Louise’s visible sadness at the service.

“My heart goes out to Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. The Queen’s youngest grandchildren,” one royal fan tweeted.

“These two are lovely,” another said. “Oh my I want to cry.”

“James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor are admirable young members of the RF,” a third wrote.

“They look so overcome with grief,” another said.

“Dignified and respectful, despite their deep sorrow. Their parents have instilled this in them and they have not put a foot wrong,” a fifth wrote after seeing images of the pair’s gestures.

Edward and Sophie could get new titles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Edward and Sophie in line for new titles?

The service yesterday came as it was revealed that Sophie and Prince Edward could be getting new titles.

When Prince Philip was alive, he reportedly told King Charles that he wanted Edward to have his title of Duke of Edinburgh when “the time is right”.

Following Philip’s death, the title of Duke of Edinburgh passed to Charles.

However, he is reportedly set to pass it on to Edward now that he’s King.

This, in turn, could mean that Sophie, Countess of Wessex, may become the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was, of course, a title the Queen held until her death last week.

The Queen and Sophie reportedly enjoyed a close relationship – so the passing of the title will have some extra meaning for the Countess of Wessex.

Read more: Harry and Meghan defended for holding hands following Queen service

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.