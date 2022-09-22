King Charles ‘determined’ to heal ‘dreadful row’ between William and Harry, says expert

King Charles is ‘determined’ to heal any rift that might exist between Prince William and Prince Harry, an expert claims.

Royal pundit Duncan Larcombe reckons mentioning Harry’s name during his first televised address suggests bringing his sons closer together is in the King’s thinking.

Furthermore, Mr Larcombe believes King Charles III indicated he has “changed” within his role as a father.

And so the royal observer suggests the King ‘wishes to draw a line’ under everything that may have happened before.

King Charles ‘wants to heal rift between William and Harry’

Mr Larcombe told OK! the King was making a peace offering during his speech the day after the Queen‘s death.

King Charles remarked at the time: “I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Author Mr Larcombe interprets this as the King wishing to smooth matters out between his children.

Charles needs to solve this dreadful and harmful row between his sons.

He said: “King Charles has indicated that he is determined to heal the rift between his sons.”

The expert called the speech a “carefully considered and perfectly executed olive branch from a person who was, frankly, not only burying his mother but he was also burying Prince Charles”.

He added: “The father that Harry knew almost doesn’t exist anymore, he has changed. Charles needs to solve this dreadful and harmful row between his sons.”

‘There’s only so much you can do’

However, Mr Larcombe acknowledges that his ‘public declaration’ is only the start.

But he does insist the King’s word mean the monarch was signalling he wanted to turn a page.

He went on: “There’s only so much you can do. But I think publicly declaring his love for Harry and Meghan during a speech where he barely mentioned a soul was a deliberate and strategic attempt by the King. As if to say, ‘Right, enough is enough, this is how much I still love you, everything has changed.’ That was a message to Harry.”

ED! has approached a representative for King Charles for comment.

‘Baby steps’

Despite the eyes of the world watching their every public move over the last few weeks, William and Harry’s interactions appeared mostly subdued.

The siblings went on a Windsor walkabout together in the weekend after the Queen’s death to the surprise of observers.

They also performed a vigil over the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall alongside their cousins.

But despite being in close proximity for the processions involving the Queen’s coffin, their exchanges were minimal.

Nonetheless, it was previously reported their coming together at Windsor was a “phenomenal display of unity”.

Furthermore, a body language expert hailed that as possible “baby steps that build on Charles’s declaration of love for his youngest son and his wife”.

