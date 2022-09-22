Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left Charles and Camilla “bemused” as they offered suggestions over how to heal their rift earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew over to Europe back in April to attend the Invictus Games.

On their way, they stopped off in the UK, meeting the Queen for tea.

But not before a reportedly tense 15-minute meeting with Charles and Camilla.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan met with Charles and Camilla and suggested ways to heal their rift, it’s been claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Harry and Meghan suggest use of ‘mediator’

Prince Harry alleged looked to end the royal rift by using a “mediator” to “try and sort things out”.

The request reportedly left Charles “bemused” and Camilla “spluttering into her tea”.

Writing in her upcoming book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Katie Nicholl said she spoke to a “family friend” about Harry’s meeting with Charles.

It’s claimed Charles requested the meeting so that “Harry wouldn’t be able to sweet-talk her [the Queen] the way Prince Andrew had”.

He is hurt and disappointed but he has always said his love for Harry is unconditional.

Serialised in Vanity Fair, it’s claimed father and son “greeted each other warmly”.

However, it’s also claimed there were “moments of tension”.

“Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air. He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea,” the family friend claimed.

They then alleged: “She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”

Charles and Camilla met with Harry and Meghan ahead of their meeting with the Queen this spring (Credit: YouTube)

King Charles ‘won’t stop trying to heal rift’

Katie also claims that King Charles “won’t stop trying to heal the rift with his son”.

She writes that this is evident in Charles making sure Harry and Meghan were “by the family’s side” at the Queen’s funeral.

“He is hurt and disappointed but he has always said his love for Harry is unconditional,” the friend went on to claim.

They also alleged that Charles “wants to have a role as a grandparent to Archie and Lilibet”.

ED! has contacted reps for comment on this story.

Meghan wanted ‘one-on-one meeting’ with King Charles

Meghan, too, appears to have made attempts to help heal the rift.

It’s claimed that before she headed back to the States, she requested a one-on-one meeting with King Charles.

The move was hailed as “brave” by royal commentators.

One said: “It would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.”

However, it’s not known if the meeting went ahead.

Read more: Sad claims about Prince Harry’s relationship with ‘perplexed’ Queen

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.