King Charles looking stern / Meghan Markle looking shy
King Charles makes surprising Prince Harry and Meghan move ahead of coronation in latest ‘olive branch’

Is a reconciliation on the cards?

King Charles has offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle what appears to be an “olive branch” ahead of the coronation.

The latest, somewhat surprising move, by the monarch comes after Harry confirmed he would be attending the historic event.

King Charles smiling
Charles has seemingly offered the Sussexes an olive branch (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles offers Prince Harry and Meghan an ‘olive branch’

The King has seemingly offered his estranged son and daughter-in-law an olive branch ahead of the coronation. The latest move by the monarch seems to hint at the fact that the Sussexes’ role in the monarchy isn’t over yet.

Charles selected a picture of Harry and Meghan as part of Buckingham Palace’s official souvenir programme to accompany the historic event.

The picture shows Harry and Meghan laughing in a family portrait along with Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The family portrait was taken at Clarence House in 2018 to mark the King’s 70th birthday.

Prince Harry smiling
Could Harry and the King reconcile? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and King Charles to reconcile?

In other news, Prince Harry has reportedly been given a “big boost” ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

According to a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex won’t be sitting in a “cheap seat” at the historic event. In an interview with GB News, Robert Jobson revealed that Charles loves his sons “equally”, meaning he won’t be stuck in the so-caleld “cheap seats”.

“I don’t think he’ll be in ‘the cheap seats’, no. If you’re a mum or a dad, we know that we all love our kids equally whoever they are, wherever they’ve dumped you,” he said.

Additionally, he then said that Charles will take the “golden opportunity” to reconcile with his son.

“He refers to his son Harry as my darling boy and he done that all the way. Harry acknowledges that in his books. So I think yes, he will try to have conversations with Harry I’m sure he will,” Jobson then said.

Meghan Markle speaking to camera on Netflix
Meghan doesn’t want any more ‘rifts’ (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan wants Archie and Lilibet to have relationship with Charles

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Meghan wants her children, Archie and Lilibet, to have a relationship with their grandfather.

This is reportedly because she doesn’t have a relationship with her own. However, according to a source, her children won’t have a relationship with the estranged Thomas Markle Snr either.

“Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather,” the source told GB News.

Additionally, they then said: “She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty.”

Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan - BBC News

