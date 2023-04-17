William anad Harry looking serious during visits
Hopes William and Harry will heal ‘rift’ at coronation dashed amid ‘trust problems’ between brothers

The coronation takes place in a few weeks

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Prince William and Prince Harry are unlikely to heal their alleged rift at the coronation, a royal commentator has claimed.

Last week, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he will attend his father King Charles‘ coronation on May 6. However, his wife Meghan Markle won’t. Instead, she’ll stay in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Reports have claimed that although Harry will reunite with his family next month, he won’t have peace talks with brother William.

King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry during royal engagement
William and Harry will reunite at the King’s coronation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Prince William to heal rift at coronation?

Other reports have claimed that Harry and Charles had “peace talks” ahead of the duke’s coronation announcement.

However, he reportedly didn’t have talks with his older brother William. Now, a royal commentator has weighed in on this and suggested there won’t be any talks leading up to the event.

Given the size of the rift it seems unlikely that his appearance at the ceremony will do anything to heal it.

Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told Entertainment Daily! that it’s looking “unlikely” that William and Harry will heal their alleged rift.

Mr Fitzwilliams said: “From what we know, via Omid Scobie, Harry will only be in the UK briefly for the ceremony. It’s reported today he has had ‘peace talks’ with Charles but not with William. There is obviously a problem in trusting him.

Prince Harry smiling with his hands together during visit
Harry will attend the King’s coronation next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Given the size of the rift it seems unlikely that his appearance at the ceremony will do anything to heal it. Archie’s birthday is a convenient excuse for Meghan to use for staying away.

“Harry had to attend, given the fact that they have contracts only because they are members of the royal family. Otherwise they would appear as irrelevance and their popularity in the US has, according to polls, plummeted.”

It comes after a royal author suggested William and Harry’s ‘peace talks’ is “for another time”.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him.

Prince William in black tuxedo at event
Prince William reportedly hasn’t had ‘peace talks’ with Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly. I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”

ED! has contacted reps for William and Harry for comment.

The King’s coronation will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. He’ll be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla. Following the ceremony, the Queen Consort’s title will change as she’ll then be known as Queen Camilla.

Last week, Harry confirmed he’ll be attending the coronation following weeks of speculation whether he would or not. Buckingham Palace released a statement.

Harry to attend coronation

It read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

