Sad reason Meghan Markle ‘wants kids to have relationship with King Charles’ following ‘unselfish’ coronation decision

Meghan Markle wants King Charles to have a relationship with her children, it has been reported.

The claims come less than a week on from the news that the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t be attending the coronation.

The Duchess of Sussex is “determined” for her children to have a relationship with their grandfather, according to reports.

Last week, it was announced that Prince Harry will attend the coronation. Meanwhile, Meghan will remain in the US with the children. However, according to a source, the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t want any more rifts with the royals going forwards. Instead, she reportedly wants her children to have a close relationship with their grandfather, King Charles.

This is reportedly due to the fact that she doesn’t have a relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle. And it seems as though her children won’t have a relationship with him either, according to the source.

The source spoke to GB News about Meghan’s reported desire for Archie and Lilibet to be close to Charles.

“Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather,” they said.

“She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty.”

It comes following reports that the King is “very disappointed” about Meghan not attending the coronation. He is also reportedly disappointed that he won’t be seeing his grandchildren over the historic weekend.

In other Meghan-related news, it has been claimed that Meghan was “blocked” from the coronation. This was apparently due to all of her “demands”.

Lady Colin Campbell made the claims during an appearance on GB News yesterday (Sunday, April 16). According to the socialite, Meghan wanted to attend the event, however, she was blocked from doing so due to all of her “demands”.

“Well, I’ll tell you what it tells me. I’ve spoken to people who know them very well. It tells me, I’m just speaking for myself, that she was very nervous,” she said.

“She actually did want to come but she was blocked at every turn with all of her demands. She was hoping to flaunt herself and she was blocked at every turn,” she continued.

Lady C then continued, saying: “If she came she would help to diminish her brand even further than it has already been diminished.”

