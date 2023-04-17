Meghan Markle smiling / King Charles looking to the side
Royals

Sad reason Meghan Markle ‘wants kids to have relationship with King Charles’ following ‘unselfish’ coronation decision

Meghan won't be at the coronation

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Meghan Markle wants King Charles to have a relationship with her children, it has been reported.

The claims come less than a week on from the news that the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t be attending the coronation.

King Charles speaking to Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan reportedly wants her kids to have a relationship with the King (Credit SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle wants her kids to have relationship with King Charles

The Duchess of Sussex is “determined” for her children to have a relationship with their grandfather, according to reports.

Last week, it was announced that Prince Harry will attend the coronation. Meanwhile, Meghan will remain in the US with the children. However, according to a source, the Duchess of Sussex doesn’t want any more rifts with the royals going forwards. Instead, she reportedly wants her children to have a close relationship with their grandfather, King Charles.

This is reportedly due to the fact that she doesn’t have a relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle. And it seems as though her children won’t have a relationship with him either, according to the source.

King Charles giving a speech
Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts with the royals, according to a source (Credit: BBC)

Meghan Markle wants Archie and Lilibet to be close to King Charles

The source spoke to GB News about Meghan’s reported desire for Archie and Lilibet to be close to Charles.

“Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts. She wants her children to know their grandfather, Charles, particularly when they are not going to know their other grandfather,” they said.

Meghan doesn’t want any more rifts.

“She does hope they will meet and hopes her decision will be seen as an unselfish one, as it was best to keep the attention on His Majesty.”

It comes following reports that the King is “very disappointed” about Meghan not attending the coronation. He is also reportedly disappointed that he won’t be seeing his grandchildren over the historic weekend.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and Meghan’s reps for comment.

Meghan Markle speaking to the camera
Meghan was reportedly ‘blocked’ from attending the coronation (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan ‘blocked’ from coronation

In other Meghan-related news, it has been claimed that Meghan was “blocked” from the coronation. This was apparently due to all of her “demands”.

Lady Colin Campbell made the claims during an appearance on GB News yesterday (Sunday, April 16). According to the socialite, Meghan wanted to attend the event, however, she was blocked from doing so due to all of her “demands”.

“Well, I’ll tell you what it tells me. I’ve spoken to people who know them very well. It tells me, I’m just speaking for myself, that she was very nervous,” she said.

“She actually did want to come but she was blocked at every turn with all of her demands. She was hoping to flaunt herself and she was blocked at every turn,” she continued.

Lady C then continued, saying: “If she came she would help to diminish her brand even further than it has already been diminished.”

Read more: Camilla ‘hurt’ over Prince Harry’s remarks about her in controversial memoir, close friend claims

Meghan Markle not attending Coronation will work to King Charles's advantage in rebuilding family

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.

Related Topics

King Charles Meghan Markle Royal Family

Trending Articles

Simon Cowell comp image with son Eric
Simon Cowell drops baby bombshell as he longs for second child at 63
Meghan Markle smiling and King Charles looking serious
‘Nervous’ Meghan Markle ‘blocked from coronation over all her demands despite wanting to attend’
Simon Cowell comp image with son Eric
Simon Cowell drops baby bombshell as he longs for second child at 63
Denise Welch on Loose Women
Loose Women star Denise Welch makes heartbreaking confession about grief following family loss
emmerdale caleb miligan comp itv
Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ who Caleb Miligan is secretly working with
Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle smiling
Princess Kate ‘eaten up’ over lack of private goodbye to late Queen as ‘resentment’ for Meghan builds