King Charles met with chanting protestors outside Commonwealth Day service

In latest King Charles news, senior royals faced chants from demonstrators outside the Commonwealth Day service earlier today.

People waved placards and directed chants at members of the royal family as they arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday (March 13) afternoon.

The protest follows another anti-monarchy demonstration last week as Charles and Camilla visited Colchester.

Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne passed in front of the protest (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles news

Other royals in attendance included Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as the King‘s siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward, alongside their respective partners Sophie and Timothy Laurence.

According to reports, campaign group Republic previously indicated they would be at the Abbey to make voices heard as the Charles arrived for the service.

Hold onto your hat Kate! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Graham Smith reportedly said on the group’s behalf: “We are continuing a series of protests against the monarchy in the lead up to the coronation. Charles’s pointless parade will cost £50-100m and yet it is entirely unnecessary.”

“In light of recent arrests, we’re determined to get the message across that it’s okay to protest against the royals.”

As well as holding up signs reading ‘Not My King’, it is reported one protestor with a megaphone invited Charles to “come and talk to your critics”.

Sophie and Prince Edward stroll into Westminster Abbey together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Charles’ first Commonwealth Day service as King

Ahead of the service starting, Charles stopped outside to meet the Ngati Ranana London Maori Club.

They performed a dance to welcome him – and Charles also observed a traditional greeting with members.

King Charles partakes in a traditional Maori greeting (Credit: Splashnews.com)

And during his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch, Charles paid tribute to his late mother’s dedication.

He said: “Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved Mother, the late Queen.

“A treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life.”

Charles added: “The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me.”

