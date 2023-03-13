King Charles pays emotional tribute to late Queen in first Commonwealth speech as monarch

King Charles III gave his first Commonwealth Day speech as monarch today as he paid tribute to his late mother, the Queen.

On Monday (March 13), the King attended a Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey alongside the Queen Consort and other senior royals.

During the service, Charles gave a speech as he reflected on the Queen’s “remarkable” life and her dedication to the Commonwealth.

King Charles’ Commonwealth speech

In his speech, the King said: “Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved Mother, the late Queen — a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life.

“In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example…

“…together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met, throughout the Commonwealth, over so many years.”

King Charles went on: “The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me.

“Its near-boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition, its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold.”

The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life.

The King was joined by the Queen Consort today as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were also in attendance alongside Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

Royals at Commonwealth service

The Queen Consort paid tribute to the late Queen today as she wore her Sapphire and Diamond brooch.

Meanwhile, Kate, Princess of Wales, made a subtle nod to the late Princess Diana by wearing her sapphire earrings.

According to reports, Kate was also wearing a Prince of Wales feather brooch given to her by the King.

Fans were thrilled to see the senior royals out for the service and gushed over William and Kate.

One person said on Twitter: “The Queen looked lovely, as did the Princess of Wales.”

Another wrote of William and Kate: “Just the most stunning couple EVER.”

A third added: “Wow, Princess Catherine is so regal and stunning.”

Meanwhile, the royals’ appearance at Westminster Abbey comes just seven weeks ahead of the King’s Coronation.

The King and Queen Consort’s Coronation will take place in the Abbey on May 6.

Senior royals are expected to be in attenandance, including William and Kate’s children.

However, it’s unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

The couple, who live in California, recently confirmed they’ve had “correspondence” from His Majesty’s office about the event.

But Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson hasn’t confirmed if they’ll be attending.

The date also coincides with their son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

