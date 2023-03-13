Meghan and Harry warned to ‘take time away from spotlight’ to turn around public image

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been warned to step away from the spotlight for public image reasons.

According to one PR expert, the Sussexes would benefit from a break from being in the headlines.

Furthermore, it is claimed any respite would help Harry and Meghan build bridges with other members of the royal family.

And this in turn could win over more hostile elements of the press, helping ‘fix’ their familial and media relationships.

Prince Harry and Meghan latest news

Andy Barr, PR expert and CEO of digital marketing and branding agency 10 Yetis told ED! the Sussexes need to look ahead and consider how best to make a comeback following a pause from the news cycle.

“Harry and Meghan probably need to stop diving wildly into media stories in the short-term,” he said.

Andy continued: “They should take a bit of time away from the spotlight. Then come back with a slow and steady media plan of positive things that they are doing that benefit others.

“They probably want to encourage their wider network of friends to also stop briefing the media about every sordid detail that is being reported around the warring families.”

‘Desperate for a reconciliation’

Andy also indicated he believes an absence could make the hearts of the media – and Harry’s relatives – all the fonder.

He went on: “The UK media is desperate for a reconciliation of the royals. Pretty much any move by Harry and Meghan to repair the relationship would be welcomed by Buckingham Palace and the royal reporter network.

“It is not going to be a quick fix but they are very much able to turn this situation around if they are willing to.

“But that is the real question: do they really want to?”

With under two months until his father’s Coronation, coverage of Harry and Meghan is unlikely to disappear quite just yet (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will Harry and Meghan be at the Coronation?

Speculation is currently focused on whether the Sussexes will make the trip over for King Charles‘ Coronation in May.

Latest reports claim they might not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the celebrations.

And with their son Archie’s fourth birthday falling on the same day, the couple could very well spend part of the day with him, even if they are on the guest list for Westminster Abbey.

However, neither Archie nor Lilibet are expected to attend the ceremony itself, with one report suggesting they are too young to do so.

