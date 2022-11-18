The latest King Charles news may come as a bit of a surprise to the monarch as Prince Harry has been voted more popular than the rest of the royal family.

A new poll has revealed some rather surprising results regarding which royals are most beloved.

New research from WeLoveBrum.co.uk has revealed the top royal family members Brits would most like to join them for a pint at their local.

It turns out that despite all the controversy surrounding him, Harry has topped the poll.

Prince Harry has topped a poll above his brother and father (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry beats his brother in surprising poll

Harry was a clear favourite across the majority of the UK, nabbing the top spot in London (24%), Manchester (27%), Nottingham (31%), Liverpool (20%), Belfast (32%), Brighton (22%) and Glasgow (28%).

However, Bristol (31%), Cardiff (24%), and Norwich (27%) would rather opt for a quiet drink with Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Overall, William placed third with 19%, while Meghan Markle came in fourth with 12%.

King Charles and Camilla came bottom of the poll, with just 9% and 5% respectively.

Perhaps Brits would prefer a nice cuppa with the King and Queen Consort instead!

King Charles III finished almost bottom of the poll despite being monarch (Credit: Splash News)

Queen Consort’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Meanwhile, Camilla has been working herself hard in a bid to get into the public’s good graces.

She recently made her first speech as Queen Consort.

In the speech, Camilla said of the late Queen: “I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law.

Read more: Vote for your Best Cosy Crime Drama in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022!

“Her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all, she had been patron of The Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952.

“And throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the lives and prospects of all Commonwealth citizens remained, as you know, very close to her heart.”

She continued: “Over the past few months, my husband and I have drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world.

“They have reminded us that the written word has a unique ability to connect, to heal, to reassure and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief.”

King Charles news: Camilla’s ‘fundamental role’ in his happiness

Meanwhile, a body language expert recently spoke about the “fundamental role” Camilla has had in Charles’ happiness.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton said: “It’s clear that Camilla has played a fundamental role in King Charles’ happiness and his ability to be comfortable both with himself and in the company of others.

He suggested that Charles has become more “confident” within himself, and in his meetings with the public.

“He seems a lot more confident and willing to converse and laugh with his family, as well as members of the public.

“We often see the couple attend several events together, but I do still believe Charles relies on Camilla to a large extent. If the two become separated, it’s clear Charles is keen to make sure she is nearby.”

Read more: King Charles makes major change to Anne and Edward’s royal roles in ‘snub’ to Andrew and Harry

What do you think of Queen Consort Camilla’s tribute to the late monarch? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.