King Charles makes major change to Anne and Edward’s royal roles in ‘snub’ to Andrew and Harry

King Charles III wants Princess Anne and Prince Edward to become counsellors of state – meaning they can stand in for the monarch.

Current counsellors of state include Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince William and Princess Beatrice. The King also performed the role for the Queen while she was alive.

As counsellors of state are appointed from among the four adults next in succession, they also include Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

But neither Andrew nor Harry are working royals. And so, in order to avoid any chance of a constitutional crisis, legislation is anticipated to identify who might deputise for the King.

This could be necessary if King Charles was abroad or unwell, and could not carry out his duties as head of state.

King Charles aims for his sister and youngest brother have new roles (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

King Charles ‘snub’ to Andrew and Harry

The proposal of increasing the number of eligible royals is an alternative to removing Andrew and Harry from the list.

Viscount Stansgate raised in the House of Lords last month how Andrew and Harry could be among possible replacements when one had “left public life” and the other had “left the country”.

Both Princess Anne and Prince Edward have previously been counsellors of state, before being overtaken in the order of succession.

Counsellors can carry out official duties in the monarch’s absence, under certain conditions. These could include the state opening of Parliament, signing documents, receiving ambassadors or attending Privy Council meetings.

Princess Anne has been a counsellor of state previously (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Charles and Camilla, as well as William and Kate, are expected to visit overseas in 2023.

And so counsellors could be needed when they are away.

Furthermore, in the House of Lords yesterday (Monday November 15), Lord Parker of Minsmere delivered a statement from the King that said adding the extra counsellors would “ensure continued efficiency of public business when I’m unavailable, such as while I’m undertaking official duties overseas”.

Prince Edward is the King’s youngest brother (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It’s necessary’

A royal author claimed to MailOnline that the tweak required to the Regency Act was “necessary”.

Angela Levin told MailOnline the move was a wise strategy to diplomatically remove Andrew and Harry.

Nonetheless, she reckons the decision will not be received well.

Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew.

“Of course, it is a slight to Harry and Andrew – but there’s a good reason and it’s necessary,” Ms Levin is quoted as saying.

She went on: “Harry and Meghan would be absolutely furious’ with the decision.”

Ms Levin added that people would be “furious” if Andrew ever stepped in for the King.

She added: “Reading between the lines it allows [the King] to ensure the right people are doing the right job.”

