In the latest King Charles news, the monarch will reportedly give hundreds of royal staff a one-off bonus to help with bills amid the cost-of-living crisis.

What’s more, it’s claimed the bonus will come “out of his own pocket”.

It comes as Brits struggle to afford both food and heating as prices escalate.

King Charles news: Monarch to support royal staff

It is claimed that King Chalres has already told hundreds of staff that they will get up to £600 in a one-off bonus.

This will include cleaners, servants and footmen that work at royal residences such as Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral.

Figures released over the summer suggest that there are around 491 full-time staff members working within these residences.

The King is very much aware of the soaring energy bills people are facing.

Over the summer, King Charles, then Prince of Wales, held talks with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis to discuss how people would be hit by the rising living costs and the current recession.

An insider claimed to The Sun that the money from the King will be “given on a sliding scale with those most in need and on lower wages getting more money”.

“The King is very much aware of the soaring energy bills people are facing and worried about the economic wellbeing of loyal palace staff and doing what he can,” they alleged.

Staff earning under £30,000 a year will receive the full £600, it’s claimed, while those earning between £30,000 and £45,000 will receive lower amounts.

Public reaction

After hearing this news, members of the public took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the bonus.

Some people thought the amount was laughable, considering his recent inheritance.

One Twitter user sarcastically said: “Goodness – as much as that? How much tax did he pay on his inheritance again? How much did he inherit?”

“I’ll give him a clap when he pays ALL the taxes he is eligible for but is exempt from.”

“What does ‘his own money’ actually mean?” said another.

However, not all the comments were so negative. Some Twitter users praised the King for being selfless.

“Even the king is doing more than the government,” said one person.

“Yes, he has the money to, but he isn’t being forced to – he is choosing to. If only more employers thought this way,” said another.

“King Charles III has always been a caring man! always helping someone in need! Thank you!” said another.

King Charles news: Coronation day off decided

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently confirmed that there will be a bank holiday next May for King Charles III’s coronation.

Mr Sunak said: “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country.

“In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole UK next year.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

The ceremony is expected to be scaled back due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The ceremony will be “shorter, smaller and less expensive” than his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s.

The Queen’s coronation ceremony is thought to have cost £1.57 million at the time.

In today’s money, this would equate to around £45 million.

King Charles took over the throne in September after the death of his mother.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

