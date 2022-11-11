Camilla’s ‘fundamental role’ in King Charles ‘happiness’ as he ‘relies on her to large extent’

Camilla, the Queen Consort plays a huge role in the ‘happiness’ of her husband King Charles, according to a body language expert.

King Charles III, 73, has been married to the Queen Consort, 75, since 2005.

Speaking about Camilla‘s impact on the King, Darren Stanton said King Charles “relies on her to a large extent”.

Camilla has been married to King Charles since 2005 (Credit: SplashNews)

King Charles relies on Camilla, Queen Consort’s support

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, he stated: “A significant part of Charles‘s life is his relationship with Camilla. I believe when the couple went public with their romance and eventually went on to wed, Charles’ levels of confidence and self reassurance developed greatly.

“While he still makes the odd gesture here and there, he does not use pacifying and self reassurance to the extent or degree that he did in previous decades.

“It’s clear that Camilla has played a fundamental role in King Charles’ happiness and his ability to be comfortable both with himself and in the company of others. He seems a lot more confident and willing to converse and laugh with his family, as well as members of the public.”

Darren added: “We often see the couple attend several events together, but I do still believe Charles relies on Camilla to a large extent. If the two become separated, it’s clear Charles is keen to make sure she is nearby.”

King Charles’s coronation

The Queen‘s eldest child acceded the throne after his mother’s death on September 8.

His coronation is set to take place on Saturday May 6, 2023.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.

The Queen died in September at the age of 96 (Credit: Cover Images)

“The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

They added: “The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today. And look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry. Further details will be announced in due course.”

Two days later on Monday May 8 2023, the UK will have a bank holiday to celebrate the occasion.

The Queen’s death

Following the Queen’s death, her grandson Prince William and granddaughter-in-law Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Queen’s died at the age of 96 in Balmoral, just over a year after her husband Prince Philip‘s death.

Announcing the news, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place on Monday September 19. She was laid to rest in Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial chapel.

Read more: Extra bank holiday: Rishi Sunak makes final decision over day off for King Charles’ coronation

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.