An extra bank holiday will be granted next year after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set the record straight over the extra day off for King Charles’ coronation.

There’s been an ongoing debate about a potential public holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in May – and finally, we have the answer.

Rishi Sunak reveals we ARE having an extra bank holiday

As The Sun reports, the newly-appointed Prime Minister has given the green light to another bank holiday next year. This means we will have an extra day off in May.

Rishi said the day would be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.

“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country.

“In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole UK next year.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Meanwhile the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, said the coronation would combine “the sacred and the solemn, but it is also celebratory”.

“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne.

“As we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”

How many bank holidays are in May?

This means that there will be three bonus days off in May next year to celebrate the ancient ceremony.

The extra bank holiday will fall on Monday May 8 – two days after the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

There are already two other traditional May bank holidays – one on May 1 and the other on May 29.

King Charles’ coronation next year

It’s thought Charles will use the occasion to put his stamp on the monarchy. This would see him putting into place his plans for a slimmed-down royal family.

Reports claim the ceremony would be “shorter, smaller and less expensive” than the Queen’s.

Hers was an entirely lavish ceremony that’s thought to have cost £1.57 million.

Which in today’s money, this would equate to around £45 million.

King Charles took over the throne from his mother following hr death in Septemer.

After an official period of mourning. the royal family then went back to work.

And the date of Charles’ coronation was then announced.

