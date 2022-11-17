Camilla makes touching comment about late Queen in first speech as Queen Consort

Camilla, Queen Consort, has made a touching comment about the late Queen Elizabeth II in her first speech in her new role.

Following the Queen‘s death in September, Camilla took on the role of Queen Consort as her husband Charles became King.

Camilla was speaking at the reception for winners of the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 when she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute to her “dear” mother-in-law in a speech (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Camilla tribute to Queen

In her first speech as Queen Consort, Camilla said of the late Queen: “I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

“Her late Majesty, who is much in our thoughts today and who is so greatly missed by us all, she had been patron of The Royal Commonwealth Society since 1952.

“And throughout her remarkable reign, its vision to improve the lives and prospects of all Commonwealth citizens remained, as you know, very close to her heart.”

The Queen died in September at Balmoral, aged 96 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen’s death

She continued: “Over the past few months, my husband and I have drawn immense comfort from the messages of condolence that we have received…

“…and continue to receive, from the four corners of the world.

I cannot begin without paying tribute to my dear mother-in-law.

“They have reminded us that the written word has a unique ability to connect, to heal, to reassure and to offer hope, even in the midst of grief.”

The Queen died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle. Her state funeral took place on September 19.

Charles became King following the Queen’s death in September (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Following his mother’s death, Charles became King and his eldest son Prince William took on his title of the Prince of Wales.

This therefore made William’s wife Kate the Princess of Wales.

Royal fans have gushed over the Queen Consort’s tribute to the Queen.

One person said on Twitter: “Such a wonderful speech from the Queen, Her late Majesty would be proud.”

Camilla’s ‘fundamental role’ in Charles’ happiness

Meanwhile, a body language expert recently spoke about the “fundamental role” Camilla has had in Charles’ happiness.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton said: “It’s clear that Camilla has played a fundamental role in King Charles’ happiness and his ability to be comfortable both with himself and in the company of others.

“He seems a lot more confident and willing to converse and laugh with his family, as well as members of the public.

“We often see the couple attend several events together, but I do still believe Charles relies on Camilla to a large extent. If the two become separated, it’s clear Charles is keen to make sure she is nearby.”

Read more: King Charles makes major change to Anne and Edward’s royal roles in ‘snub’ to Andrew and Harry

What do you think of Queen Consort Camilla’s tribute to the late monarch? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.