King Charles facing big threat to the monarchy following coronation?

King Charles III is facing a big threat to the monarchy following the coronation, a royal expert has warned recently.

Is Charles facing a threat to the monarchy? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles III facing a big threat to the monarchy?

With the coronation over and done with, King Charles is now facing a big threat to the monarchy, a royal expert has claimed.

According to Richard Fitzwilliam, one of Charles’ biggest battles now is keeping the monarchy and the royals “relevant”. Fitzwilliam spoke to the Express about some of the challenges Charles is going to face now going forward.

“A challenge will be to keep the monarchy relevant in the area of soft power where it is currently such a potent force, expect trips abroad to be announced and the Palace’s review of patronages will clarify the issue of how many engagements the royals will be carrying out,” he said.

As King, Charles is head of state for 14 countries – aka the Commonwealth Realms. The royal expert said that Charles will want to “retain the loyalty” of the countries. He will also want to place “tremendous significance on his headship”.

Louis’ hobby has been revealed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Louis’ adorable hobby will please King Charles III

In other royal news, Princess Kate revealed what Prince Louis’ adorable hobby is – and Charles will certainly be pleased!

During a royal engagement at the Chelsea Flower Show this week, Kate revealed that Louis has taken up a new hobby. Remarking on some sunflowers some kids had grown, she said: “They get so big, don’t they?”

She then revealed that Louis is a fan of gardening. “Louis is growing broad beans at school. You put them in a cup and you can see the roots growing. They get big quickly, like sunflowers.”

King Charles is a keen gardener and will most certainly be a fan of Louis’ new hobby!

Kate was at the Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Kate upstages Charles and Camilla?

Elsewhere, Princess Kate seemingly “upstaged” the King and Queen on Monday (May 22). Kate attended the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday. Later in the day, Charles and Camilla made an appearance.

Royal fans were left surprised by Kate’s appearance at the event, with many claiming she made a “Queen-like” appearance at the event. In a TikTok video, royal commentator Amanda Matta questioned if Kate’s appearance “upstaged” the King and Queen.

“Do we think that Will and Kate’s team and Charles and Camilla’s teams are not communicating? She was the first royal to show up at the Chelsea Flower Show but her appearance was unannounced,” she said.

“You’d think Charles and Camilla, fresh off their coronation, would be the headliners of the Chelsea Flower Show. It makes sense that they would be there to open the show,” she then added.

“But instead, they got pushed to the side by Kate. They did end up attending but it was hours after Kate had already come and gone. The attention had already turned away from the royals for the day. The majority of the coverage of the day seemed to be of Kate,” she then said.

