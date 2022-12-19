King Charles’ Christmas speech to contain ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan?

King Charles’ Christmas speech could contain an “olive branch” to estranged son and daughter-in-law Harry and Meghan, it has been claimed.

The newly-appointed king is set to address the nation this Christmas, making it the first time a King will have done it since the early 1950s.

And despite all the current controversy and uproar regarding Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, it appears King Charles may offer an ‘olive branch’ to the pair this Christmas Day.

King Charles is said to include an ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan in the speech (Credit: SplashNews)

King Charles to offer ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan in Christmas speech?

During today’s episode of Lorraine, stand-in host Ranvir Singh spoke about the upcoming royal speech with royal expert Russell Myers.

Ranvir said: “We have the first ever King’s speech on TV, in the TV era. It’s kind of an incredible thing. I’m excited about it actually.”

Russell replied: “You should be because this is something to be excited about.

“I think when the King did his first speech to the nation and the world after the late Queen’s passing it was one of togetherness.

“It has been recorded. We don’t know the full content of it but you can bet your bottom dollar it will be about togetherness, the late Queen, Harry and Meghan might get a mention…

“Maybe that will be the olive branch.”

King Charles is apparently not distracted by the Harry and Meghan Netflix series (Credit: SplashNews)

King Charles ‘not distracted’ by Harry and Meghan Netflix drama

It comes as a former BBC correspondent claimed that King Charles is not distracted by the current uproar, caused by Harry and Meghan’s explosive documentary series.

Instead, Jennie Bond believes he will continue to attempt to build bridges with Harry and Meghan.

She told GB News: “The dignified and gracious way of dealing with that is, yes, they should be invited and leave it to them whether they want to come along or whether they want to play a subdued role as they did during the Jubilee celebrations.

“I think they should be invited, I don’t think Charles has been vindictive. I think he will hold out that olive branch and say, ‘Come on’.”

She continued by suggesting that Harry and Meghan’s documentary was like watching them have a therapy session.

Bond said: “I suppose my question of why they were doing it was partially answered. Because that’s what I really wanted to know – what was their motive?

King Charles will make his first Christmas Day speech this year (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

What else did Jennie Bond say about Charles?

“And Meghan at the beginning said, well, we may as well tell our story ourselves. But towards the end, Harry said you can’t move on to the next chapter until you’ve finished with the first. And I get that.

“But this kind of closure is usually carried out in a therapist’s chair. And in fact we did see them both undergoing therapy.

“That would be a better place for this dirty laundry to have been washed.”

She added: “I’m very happy that they are skipping happily through the sand in California and having a wonderful life.

“I’m truly happy actually that Harry has found peace and harmony in his life. But I don’t know why they had to be so vitriolic and pour so much hurt in the direction of the family over here.”

