King Charles facing fresh blow ahead of coronation as Brits refusing to get involved in pledge of allegiance

King Charles is facing a fresh blow ahead of the coronation as Brits look to be refusing to get involved in the pledge of allegiance.

The public have been invited to take an active role in the coronation ceremony for the first time in history.

The public have been invited to take part in the coronation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Public invited to take part in King Charles coronation

The British public have been invited to take an active role in the coronation ceremony. The public have been invited to pledge allegiance to the King during the ceremony from their homes (or wherever they’re watching).

During the ceremony, Archbishop Justin Welby will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

A spokesperson for Lambeth Palace said: “The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new. That’s something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches.”

Will you be pledging allegiance to the King? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brits hit back at pledge of allegiance plans

However, not everyone is convinced by the invitation to say a pledge of allegiance to the King at the coronation. Upon hearing the news, the public took to Twitter to share their thoughts. It’s safe to say, not everyone was happy.

“I will NOT swear allegiance to King Charles. For what? What performative [bleep],” one Brit tweeted.

“WFT! Are they having a laugh? I’ll certainly not be swearing my allegiance that’s for sure. Hands up if you’re with me!” another wrote.

“How about – absolutely no [bleeping] way,” a third said. “Welcome to Normal Island,” another quipped.

However, some Brits WILL be pledging allegiance. ” Of course. #GodSavetheKing,” one royal fan tweeted. “I will be!” another said.

Will Harry attend? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry set to miss coronation of King Charles?

In other coronation-related news, Prince Harry is reportedly making officials sweat amid fears he “won’t turn up”.

With the coronation just days away, officials are still reportedly in the dark over some of the basic deatails about Prince Harry’s UK trip – including where he’s staying.

Insiders have told the Mail On Sunday that trying to contact Prince Harry is like “trying to communicate with Mars”.

“When he is coming, where he is staying, when he is going back, and whether he is happy with his seating position in the Abbey. He has not been responding other than in a ‘we acknow­ledge your email’ holding manner. It’s like trying to communicate with Mars – it was easier to deal with Sinn Fein,” the source said.

“Harry seems to be adopting a High Noon approach, making everyone sweat about his movements,” they added. They then said that the Duke of Sussex could arrive in the UK “very early” on Saturday morning. He could then leave later the same day.

Read more: Coronation rocked by sad death days before historic event as King Charles ‘expresses condolences’

Will you be pledging allegiance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.