Public invited to have active role in King Charles’ coronation service in ‘brand new’ tradition

King Charles will have his coronation next weekend, and the public have been invited to play an active role in the service.

Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, will be crowned in the service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Many details have emerged of the big day, and now another revelation has been revealed which involves the public.

For the first time in history, the public will be given an active role in the coronation. People will be asked to say a pledge of allegiance to the King.

The new Homage of the People will replace the traditional Homage of Peers. This meant that at previous coronations, dukes were expected to pay homage to the monarch and pledge their allegiance.

However, the new Homage of the People will see the public involved.

During the ceremony, Archbishop Justin Welby will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

The order of service will also read: “All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together:

“All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

There will then be a fanfare. After, Mr Welby will say: “God Save The King”, with all asked to respond: “God Save King Charles. Long Live King Charles. May The King live forever.”

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop’s office, said: “The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new. That’s something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches.”

They added: “Our hope is at that point, when the Archbishop invites people to join in, that people wherever they are, if they’re watching at home on their own, watching the telly, will say it out loud – this sense of a great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King.”

Meanwhile, King Charles and Camilla’s robes for the coronation have been revealed. Buckingham Palace released details of the robes. Charles and Camilla will both wear Robes of State on arrival, and then Robes of Estate on departure.

