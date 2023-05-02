Prince Harry ‘making officials sweat over coronation attendance amid fears he won’t turn up’

In the latest Prince Harry news, the royal is reportedly ‘making coronation officials sweat’ over his attendance – amid fears he won’t actually turn up for his father’s big day.

The entire nation and palace are gearing up for King Charles’ coronation on Saturday (May 6) – which will see the 74-year-old take his place on the throne held by Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years. And after months of speculation, it was finally confirmed last month that Charles’ estranged son Prince Harry would be attending the event – without his wife Meghan Markle.

But now, it has been claimed coronation organisers have been left frustrated and stressed as they are still none the wiser about Harry’s UK trip.

Prince Harry news

While Charles’ coronation is just days away, sources have claimed the palace still remains in the dark about the prince’s trip to the UK. Apparently, officials are none the wiser about the most basic details of his fleeting visit – including where Harry will stay.

It’s like trying to communicate with Mars.

Insiders told the Mail on Sunday that the organisers of the historic event have said trying to contact Harry is like, “trying to communicate with Mars”.

Harry is ‘making everyone sweat’

“When he is coming, where he is staying, when he is going back and whether he is happy with his seating position in the Abbey,” a source told the publication. “He has not been responding other than in a ‘we acknow­ledge your email’ holding manner. It’s like trying to communicate with Mars – it was easier to deal with Sinn Fein.”

The coronation source added: “Harry seems to be adopting a High Noon approach, making everyone sweat about his movements.” The insider also claimed that if he does come, he could be landing in the UK “very early Saturday”. And leaving by “late afternoon the same day”.

Prince Harry to return to the US ‘two hours’ after the coronation?

It comes after a source claimed Harry will head back to the US just hours after the ceremony. This is to celebrate his son Archie’s birthday. Archie will turn four on May 6, the same day of King Charles’ coronation.

It’s reported that Prince Harry will be “in and out of the UK” within 24 hours to celebrate Archie’s birthday. Meghan will not attend the coronation. She will stay with the couple’s young children – Archie and Lilibet – and celebrate their son’s birthday.

Prince Harry Coronation plans

While Harry’s travel plans have not been publicly confirmed, a source claimed he is planning to travel by private jet. He is also expected to leave the UK immediately after his father’s ceremony. The ceremony in Westminster Abbey is due to end at 1pm. So it is believed that Harry could begin his journey back to the US by 2pm or 3pm. It is also reported that Harry will not be attending the coronation concert.

Harry could reportedly land in the US by early evening, in time to celebrate his son’s fourth birthday.

A royal source previously told the Mirror: “After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation. But it will only be a fleeting visit. Organisers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family. Which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event.”

Elsewhere, King Charles is nevertheless “delighted” to have both his sons at the coronation, according to reports. It follows a royal expert telling ED! that Meghan Markle made the decision to not attend for “the sake of Harry and his family”.

ED! has contacted reps for Harry for comment.

