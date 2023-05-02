Coronation rocked by sad death days before historic event as King Charles ‘expresses condolences’

King Charles III is believed to have expressed his sadness over the death of a key aide’s wife ahead of the coronation.

The aide is meant to be playing a key role in the King’s coronation on Saturday (May 6).

Charles has expressed his sadness (Credit: BBC)

King Charles III expresses sadness over death of key aide’s wife

King Charles is believed to have ‘expressed his condolences’ over the death of a key aide’s wife. On Sunday (April 30), Lady Elizabeth Kerr, the Duchess of Buccleuch passed away aged 68 after a short illness. Her family confirmed the news in a statement.

“The Duke of Buccleuch and his family have announced that, very sadly, on Sunday morning the duchess died after a short illness following an operation,” it read. “The duchess was the most wonderful, life-enhancing spirit and our hearts go out to the family as they come to terms with their loss,” they then added.

Lady Kerr is survived by her husband, their four children, and 11 grandchildren. The family owns four estates in central Scotland, the Scottish Borders – where they serve as the Duke and Duchess of Queensberry. Additionally, they own an estate in rural Northamptonshire.

The Duke of Buccleuch is meant to play an important role at the coronation. He is going to be carrying the Sceptre with Cross to the altar at Westminster Abbey in the ceremony. However, some reports claim he may not attend now.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Charles and Camilla’s coronation robes have been revealed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles III and Camilla’s coronation robes revealed

In other coronation-related news, the King and Queen Consort’s coronation robes have been revealed.

As per tradition, Charles and Camilla will wear two different robes during the ceremony – the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate. The former are going to be worn on arrival and the latter are going to be worn on departure.

King Charles’ Robes of Estate are crimson velvet and were worn by King George VI at his coronation in 1937. Camilla’s meanwhile, were made especially for the late Queen Elizabeth II for her coronation in 1953.

On departure, the King will then wear the Robe of Estate. This is made of purple silk velvet and has been embroidered in gold. King George VI wore it at his coronation in 1937.

However, that’s not all. The robes will feature a nod to the late Queen too in the form of some flowers embroidered on them.

The public have been invited to take part in the coronation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Public invited to play role at coronation

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the public have been invited to play a role at the coronation.

For the first time in history, the public have been invited to have an active role in the ceremony. People will be asked to say a pledge of allegiance to the King.

The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new.

During the ceremony, Archbishop Justin Welby will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all.”

A spokesperson for Lambeth Palace then said: “The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new. That’s something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches.”

They then continued, saying: “Our hope is at that point, when the Archbishop invites people to join in, that people wherever they are, if they’re watching at home on their own, watching the telly, will say it out loud.”

However, reaction to the proposition has been mixed.

