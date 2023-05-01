New pictures of George and Charlotte with ‘Grandpa King’ released

In the latest Royal news, fans have been left delighted after two new pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with “Grandpa King” were released.

King Charles is a proud grandfather to five. His latest bundle of royal joy was his granddaughter Lilibet – born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in June 2021. And now, previously unseen snaps have been released of the King in total grandfather mode.

Sweet pictures of Charles and his grandchildren have been released (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royal news: Unseen snaps of ‘Grandpa King’ released

The sweet snaps have been released in a new BBC documentary about all things royal news. The 60-minute show charts the King’s journey from prince to monarch. The docu, Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, aired on Sunday (April 30). It featured an adorable collection of images that are thought to have been taken in 2016.

One of the sweet pictures shows a young Prince George sitting at a picnic table while holding onto a glass of juice. Next to the little royal, is the then Prince Of Wales – who was pointing to something.

Unseen pictures were featured in a BBC documentary (Credit: BBC)

King Charles’ sweet snaps with royal grandchildren

A second picture shows Princess Charlotte beaming, while dressed in a beautiful blue dress with matching bow in her hair. Charles meanwhile, could be seen entertaining his granddaughter.

Grandpa King is adorable!

The adorable photographs were shown over a previous interview with Charles. In the candid chat, he explained how his grandchildren are the reason for his stance on looking after the environment.

He said: “I mind so much about the future, what we’re going to leave to our children and grandchildren. That’s what really gets me going.”

Fans went wild for the sweet snaps on social media (Credit: BBC)

Royal news: Fans gush over adorable pictures

It didn’t take long for Royal fans to swoon over the never-before-seen snaps in the documentary,

“Grandpa King is adorable! It’s very precious,” gushed one viewer. Another penned on Instagram: “Look how adorable they are. He is such a wonderful grandpa! So glad they have him around and vice versa.”

King Charles’ coronation

It comes as Charles, the firm and the nation, are gearing up for his coronation on Saturday (May 6) – which will see him take his place on the throne at Westminster Abbey.

Many details have emerged of the big day, and now another revelation has been revealed which involves the public. For the first time in history, the public will be given an active role in the coronation. People will be asked to say a pledge of allegiance to the King.

The new Homage of the People will replace the traditional Homage of Peers. This meant that at previous coronations, dukes were expected to pay homage to the monarch and pledge their allegiance.

However, the new Homage of the People will see the public involved. During the ceremony, Archbishop Justin Welby will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

King Charles’ big day is just around the corner (Credit: BBC)

Coronation ceremony

The order of service will also read: “All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together: “All: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

There will then be a fanfare. After, Mr Welby will say: “God Save The King” with all asked to respond: “God Save King Charles. Long Live King Charles. May The King live forever.”

