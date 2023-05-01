King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla ‘will be thinking of Diana at coronation,’ claims royal butler

King Charles and Camilla will be thinking of Diana at the coronation this weekend, a former royal butler has claimed.

Paul Burrell, who was Diana’s butler for 10 years up until her death in 1997, made the claims in a new interview. He said that many members of the royal family will be thinking of Diana during the historic event. This includes the King and Queen.

The King’s coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Camilla will also be crowned as Queen during the ceremony. Her new title will be Queen Camilla.

King Charles and Camilla will be thinking of Diana during the coronation, like other royals, Paul Burrell suggests (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ coronation

Speaking to OK! Magazine about the event, Paul said: “I always think to myself, ‘What would she do in this situation?’ And she would have been at the coronation looking glorious, in her sixties, outshining everyone the way she did.

Everybody inside that abbey, including Harry, William, Kate, Charles, Camilla – all of them – will be thinking of Princess Diana.

“I don’t think she would hold any animosity at all towards her ex-husband or towards her ex-husband’s wife. I think she would have gone on in life and achieved her own ambitions, still being royal and regal.”

Talking about watching the coronation, Paul added: “I’ll be thinking, ‘How many people around the world will be sparing a thought for our beautiful princess?’ She’s the one person that won’t be there, but she will be there in spirit. Everybody inside that abbey, including Harry, William, Kate, Charles, Camilla – all of them – will be thinking of Princess Diana.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 and Paul was her butler for 10 years (Credit: Arnie Sachs/picture-alliance/Cover Images)

When does the coronation take place?

The coronation takes place this Saturday, May 6. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey. Details of King Charles and Camilla’s robes recently became unveiled.

The couple will both wear Robes of State on arrival, and then Robes of Estate on departure.

Meanwhile, the public have been invited to play an active role in the ceremony. For the first time in history, people will be invited to say a pledge of allegiance to the King.

Archbishop Justin Welby will ask “all persons of goodwill in The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of the other Realms and the Territories to make their homage, in heart and voice, to their undoubted King, defender of all”.

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop’s office, said: “The Homage of the People is particularly exciting because that’s brand new. That’s something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches.”

Members of the royal family will be in attendance on Saturday. On Sunday, May 7, the coronation concert takes place, featuring big music names.

