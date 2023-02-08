George, Charlotte and Louis at church on Christmas Day
King Charles’ coronation: George, Charlotte and Louis’ key roles ‘revealed’

Bad news for those hoping to see Archie, though…

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Planning for King Charles‘ coronation is well underway, with the event taking place in less than three months.

And royal fans will be delighted to hear that they can expect to see the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children on the day.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward has exclusively told ED! about what she thinks will happen on the day.

Prince George with his parents at church
Ingrid thinks George will be on hand to watch Prince William’s official part in the ceremony (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles’ coronation: George, Charlotte and Louis’ roles ‘revealed’

On the day, Prince William will be seen paying homage to his father.

In a change of tradition, he will be the only royal duke to pay homage to the monarch.

And, as a result, Ingrid thinks that Prince George “will be there to witness this”.

Of course, after William, George is next in line to the throne.

Ingrid told us: “As Prince William is the only one to pay homage to the King possibly Charlotte and George will be there to witness this.”

Princess Charlotte in a red coat outside church
Princess Charlotte has been a regular at recent royal events (Credit: Splash News)

Parade and balcony appearance

While Ingrid does admit the guest list is “much smaller than the Queen’s coronation”, and therefore all three children may not be in attendance at the service, we’ll definitely see them afterwards.

After the service, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will head back to Buckingham Palace in The Coronation Procession.

The Palace revealed “other members of the royal family” would also be involved in the procession.

And Ingrid told ED! that she thinks this will include George, Charlotte and Louis.

Not only that, we’ll also see them on the Buckingham Palace balcony, she claims.

“They will be involved in the parade afterwards and the balcony appearance,” she said.

Prince Louis looking cheeky at church
Prince Louis fans will be thrilled to hear they’ll likely catch a glimpse of the youngster at King Charles’ coronation (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles’ coronation: Archie won’t attend

Amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited to attend, Ingrid has said she doesn’t think we’ll see their children.

“I don’t think Archie will be involved as his father has no role in the ceremony,” she said.

Archie turns four on the day of the coronation, while little sister Lilibet turns two in June.

Some experts have claimed that the pair are also too young to attend.

