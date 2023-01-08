Prince Harry may attend King Charles’ coronation, but it’s unlikely he’ll have a role in it, it’s been claimed.

Harry himself has admitted that “a lot can happen” between now and the coronation, which is taking place on May 6.

And now it’s been claimed that he has been “written out” of proceedings and, as a result, will have “no official role” if he flies over for the event.

Prince Harry has said he is unsure if he is even attending the coronation of his father (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry ‘written out’ of King Charles’ coronation

According to the Sunday Times, Prince Harry has been omitted from the official proceedings of the coronation of his father.

The paper’s royal editor claimed: “Prince Harry has been written out of the script for the coronation, with no official role in the service if he attends.”

A well-placed source appeared to back up the claims, alleging: “As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service.”

However, sources close to Harry do believe that he will end up attending the event.

“It is an important moment for Harry’s father and he would want to show his respect,” one is said to have claimed.

It’s been claimed that Prince Harry has been ‘written out’ of King Charles’ coronation (Credit: Splash News)

‘Break from tradition’

Elsewhere, the paper reports that King Charles will “break from tradition” during the coronation.

It’s claimed he has scrapped the act of royal dukes kneeling to “pay homage” to the monarch.

Previously this was followed by the dukes touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek.

Now it’s been claimed only eldest son Prince William will perform the tradition.

A source claimed: “Breaking with tradition, Charles will scrap royal dukes kneeling and paying homage to the monarch.

“Only William will perform that role,” they then added.

King Charles is also thought to be scaling back the coronation amid the growing cost-of-living crisis.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

