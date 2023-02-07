King Charles’ coronation: Real reason Archie and Lilibet ‘snubbed’ from guest list

The coronation of King Charles takes place in just under three months, with aides said to be finalising the guest list and sending out invites.

Last week it was reported that Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle would be receiving an invite.

However, it appears poor Archie and Lilibet could be delivered a bit of a “snub”.

King Charles will hold his coronation in London on May 6 (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles’ coronation: Archie and Lilibet ‘snubbed’?

Last week, it was claimed that Harry and Meghan would be invited to the coronation.

The apparent decision marked a U-turn by King Charles as he looks set to offer an olive branch to his youngest son.

However, it appears the invite won’t stretch as far as the couple’s children.

Archie, who turns four on the day of the coronation, and Lili, who is one, will likely be deemed too young to attend the ceremony.

At the Queen’s coronation in 1953, a four-year-old Prince Charles did attend. However, his two-year-old sister Princess Anne didn’t.

And, although Prince Harry‘s eldest will be four on the day, given that Archie is sixth in line to the throne, reports suggest it’s unlikely he’ll attend.

The children were also not seen during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be invited, it’s claimed, but their kids are too young for the ceremony (Credit: Splash News)

Who will attend the coronation?

All the senior royals will be in attendance. But it’s already been reported that Prince Harry won’t have an official role.

Instead, royal expert Katie Nicholl has claimed that he and Meghan will be treated very much like Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Of course, the ladies are also non-working royals.

As a result, all four will likely be absent from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

They attend important family occasions but are not in the spotlight.

She told Vanity Fair: “Now that they are no longer working royals, Harry and Meghan can expect to be treated the same way as Harry’s cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

“They attend important family occasions but are not in the spotlight and do not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“It has already been agreed that only working royals will make a balcony appearance during the coronation. Sources have said the focus will be on Charles, Camilla, William and Kate,” she went on to claim.

