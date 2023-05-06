George, Charlotte and Louis’ role in coronation has ‘cemented’ King Charles’ reign as ‘new, modern era’

The role of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in King Charles’ coronation has been hailed as a success by one royal expert.

Jordan James exclusively told Entertainment Daily that the part the royal children played in the celebrations today (May 6) signalled the start of a “new, modern era”, fronted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

William and Kate’s eldest son George enjoyed his biggest royal engagement so far at the coronation. The nine year old played an important role as a Page of Honour. He was seen carrying out various duties. This included helping to carry his grandfather’s robes.

King Charles’ coronation: Wales kids steal the show

Following the announcement of George’s role, there was a great deal of speculation over how his younger siblings Charlotte and Louis would be involved in the coronation.

Several discussed whether Charlotte would take on her unofficial role of keeping little brother Louis in line. This came after she’d been spotted doing so on other occasions.

While they were not given official duties, both had a visible presence. Charlotte’s behaviour towards Louis was hailed as the family arrived. And, later, they joined their parents and the new King and Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The decision to involve the royal children in the proceedings, while other non-working royals had a more passive role, signals a new era, a royal expert has told ED!.

This will cement his reign as the start of a new, modern era for the royal family.

Prior to the big day, Jordan James of Unlockd PR told us: “It seems that only senior working members of the royal family will be addressing the nation, meaning Prince William, Kate and their children will be looking down on millions from Buckingham Palace on the day alongside the new King and Queen.

“It’s a move that I think not only avoids any potential controversy from the previously mentioned non-working royals, but will cement his reign as the start of a new, modern era for the royal family.”

Prince Harry’s attendance

While Prince Harry returned to England for the coronation, he did not bring his children with him. Instead, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet stayed at home in California with Meghan.

Harry sat with his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for the service. The group were sat in the third row. The Duke of Sussex looked in good spirits at the ceremony, larking around with Jack Brooksbank and smiling with Princess Anne. No interaction was seen, however, between Harry and King Charles.

