7 beautiful pictures of the royal kids stealing the show at King’s coronation

The coronation of King Charles took place today – and the Royal Family all came to watch him being crowned.

However, it wasn’t the pomp and pageantry that stole the show today – it was the royal children!

Charlotte sent royal fans wild at the coronation (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal children at coronation of King Charles

Today’s coronation saw (almost) all the royals turn up for the historic ceremony.

Amongst the royals were the royal children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

As future king, Prince George had an important role to play at proceedings today. The nine-year-old was one of the page boys carrying King Charles’ robes during the procession before the coronation.

Prince George’s big role

George had a big role today (Credit: BBC)

The young prince was dressed very smartly for his big role at the coronation. George was dressed in a knee-length red coat with gold accents. This was worn over a white satin jabot.

“Prince George looks so grown up and also adorable,” one royal fan tweeted upon seeing George at the ceremony today.

During the ceremony, George didn’t sit with his family. He sat with the other page boys to one side.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ sweet moment

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were very cute today! (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, his younger sister and brother sent royal fans wild with their appearances at the coronation today.

Unlike their older brother, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte didn’t have as big roles to play at the ceremony. Instead, they sat with their parents – Prince William and Kate Middleton – and watched proceedings.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the ceremony

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sent fans wild (Credit: BBC)

Howevr, even though all they did was watched today, the royal children sent fans wild with their behaviour during the ceremony.

As they entered Westminster Abbey today, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be seen holding hands. The sweet moment had royal fans gushing on Twitter.

Louis sings along

Louis and Charlotte sang at the service (Credit: BBC)

“Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte holding hands inside the Abbey!” one royal fan gushed. “Charlotte and Louis holding hands and I’m gone!” another said. “Ah Princess Charlotte, she’s adorable. She’s been told to hold on tight to Louis lest he wander and wreak havoc!”

Louis gives the crowds a wave

Prince Louis gave fans a wave (Credit: BBC)

Later, after the ceremony was complete, the Royal Family travelled in horse-drawn carriages to Buckingham Palace. Along the way, the royal children could be seen waving to the crowds from the carriage.

The royals then went out onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave at the crowds. It was here that, once again, Prince Louis stole the show.

Louis steals the show

Louis stole the show on the balcony…again (Credit: BBC)

During their appearance on the balcony, Louis seemed to come up with his own version of a royal wave. As well as waving his fists around, Louis also waved his arms around – meaning everyone knew he was there!

“Nobody can top Prince Louis’ waving style,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Louis creating his own royal wave,” another joked. “Prince Louis has just launched a new two handed royal wave,” a third wrote.

