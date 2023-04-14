King Charles’ coronation dealt fresh blow by Brits with just weeks before the event

The coronation of King Charles has been dealt a fresh blow by Brits, with the historic event just weeks away.

The news comes following news that Prince Harry will be attending, but Meghan won’t be.

The coronation is just weeks away (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles coronation dealt fresh blow

With just weeks to go until the historic event, King Charles‘ coronation has been dealt a huge blow.

According to a new poll by YouGov, the majority of Brits DON’T CARE about the upcoming event!

According to the shock poll, 29% of Brits “don’t care at all” about the historic event. 35% have said that they “don’t care very much” about the coronation. One in four (24%) care a “fair amount”, while only nine percent say they care a “great deal”.

The bad news doesn’t stop there for King Charles though. The Express has reported that according to the poll, only 46% of those asked confirming that they plan to watch the coronation on TV.

Less than half of Brits will be watching the coronation on TV (Credit: BBC)

Brits ‘don’t care’ about King Charles coronation

Earlier this week, it was announced that Prince Harry would be attending the coronation. It was also announced that Meghan Markle wouldn’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will be remaining in California with her young children.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” a statement from Buckingham Palace said.

However, according to YouGov’s shock poll, not many Brits care whether Harry and Meghan are attending or not.

According to the poll, 46% percent of Brits are “not bothered either way” if the Sussexes attend. It’s not looking good for Harry either, with only 12% agreeing with his decision to attend alone.

Harry is attending the coronation alone (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry attending is ‘olive branch’ offering

In other coronation-related news, the Duke of Sussex’s attendance is a sign he could be “offering his family an olive branch“, according to a PR expert.

PR expert Jordan James, who is CEO and Head of Key holders at UnlockdPR, spoke exclusively to ED! about Harry’s coronation attendance.

“I think his attendance will go a huge way to improving how the public view the Prince – especially with the absence of Meghan who many feel is responsible for putting a wedge between the royal family,” he said.

“By attending, Harry could be offering his family an olive branch, trying to instill some semblance of peace between the now fractured family unit – something royalists and non-royalists alike will come to respect from the usually outspoken figure,” he then added.

Jordan then said that Harry’s attendance is a show of “humility and respect” from both sides.

“I hope is a sign that bridges are being built to reunite the family once more,” he concluded.

