King Charles arrives at Sandringham for first Christmas without Queen but he’s ‘set to break her festive tradition’

King Charles III arrived at Sandringham today for the first Christmas without the late Queen.

However, the 74-year-old is expected to “break” the late Her Majesty’s festive tradition this year, reports suggest.

King Charles arrives at Sandringham

The newly-appointed King arrived at his Sandringham Estate earlier today, as ITV reports (December 22).

Other members of the royal family are expected to join Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla this Christmas.

Charles will be experiencing his first Christmas as King on Sunday, following the death of his mother in September.

He will follow in his mother’s footsteps by hosting a big celebration – but there is one thing the new King will apparently be doing differently over the festive period.

King Charles ‘to break’ Queen’s festive tradition at Sandringham

Throughout her 70-year-long reign, the Queen would head up to their beloved Norfolk estate every Christmas time.

After celebrating Christmas with their family and loved ones, the Queen and Prince Philip would spend some time together on the estate in the new year, before heading back to London in the February.

However, it seems Charles will not be doing the same this year.

According to Hello, he will instead head to his Scottish estate of Birkhall with his wife Camilla.

The King will reportedly travel there early in the New Year, and will remain there for a number of weeks, the Daily Mail reports.

It is not known if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending. But apparently King Charles’ Christmas speech could contain an “olive branch” to the pair.

Charles to offer ‘olive branch’ to Harry and Meghan in Christmas speech?

Charles is set to address the nation this Christmas. It will be the first time a King will have done it since the early 1950s.

And despite all the current controversy and uproar regarding Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, it appears King Charles may offer an ‘olive branch’ to the pair this Christmas Day.

During an episode of Lorraine earlier this week, stand-in host Ranvir Singh spoke about the upcoming royal speech with royal expert Russell Myers.

Ranvir said: “We have the first ever King’s speech on TV, in the TV era. It’s kind of an incredible thing. I’m excited about it actually.”

Russell replied: “You should be because this is something to be excited about.

“I think when the King did his first speech to the nation and the world after the late Queen’s passing it was one of togetherness.

“It has been recorded. We don’t know the full content of it. But you can bet your bottom dollar it will be about togetherness, the late Queen, Harry and Meghan might get a mention…”

