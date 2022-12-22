Queen Consort Camilla has taken over Prince Andrew’s role in a major shake-up of senior royal military positions.

Princess Kate has also been appointed a new position – and will be taking over her husband Prince William’s role too.

Queen Consort Camilla and Kate take over Andrew and William’s title

On Wednesday (December 21), the Palace announced New Colonel appointments for three members of the family.

The changes come ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade, aka Trooping the Colour, next year.

Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

As a result, the palace has confirmed a shake-up of some established royal roles – including a position once held by Prince Andrew which is now being reallocated.

The 62-year-old lost his Colonel of the Grenadier Guards title at the start of the year.

Instead, Queen Consort Camilla will take over his role becoming the first appointed female colonel in the 366-year history.

Kate Middleton takes over husband’s role

Elsewhere, the Princess of Wales will take over from her husband’s role as colonel of the Irish Guards.

Prince William will now be given the title of colonel of the Welsh Guards – taking over the title from his father.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that there are going to be no other changes to the existing Colonelcies of the other regiments within the Household Division.

When is Trooping The Colour taking place?

Trooping The Colour will take place next year on June 17.

It will come just weeks after the King’s May 6 coronation and will mark his 75th birthday, which is on Nov 14.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Prince William will reportedly ride on horseback during the occasion.

Other members of the royal family, including Camilla and Kate, will watch the procession from carriages and the Buckingham Palace balcony.

According to reports, more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will take part in the event.

The parade travels from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, and closes with a Royal Air Force flypast.

Princess Kate ‘increasingly irritated’ with Queen Consort Camilla

It comes as reports claim Princess Kate has become embroiled in a new royal rift with Queen Consort Camilla.

Sources close to the family have claimed that Kate’s attitude has changed toward the Queen Consort.

A source even suggests that Kate and Camilla once found themselves in the middle of a bitter row at the palace.

“They even went as far as saying that the pair had a heated argument at Buckingham Palace. In which Kate laid out exactly what she felt about Camilla to her face,” claimed an insider to Radar Online.

