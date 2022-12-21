Real reason William and Kate ‘snubbed’ King Charles’ Christmas lunch as other royals attend?

Prince William and Kate were not photographed as members of the royal family attended Windsor yesterday (Tuesday December 20).

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla held Christmas lunch for his relatives, the royal family’s first festive get together since 2019.

It was also thought to be the biggest reunion of royals since the Queen’s funeral in September.

In previous years celebrations were held at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas. It traditionally occurred before the late Queen departed London for Sandringham.

This time around, however, one publication reckons the Waleses may have got a head start on making the journey to Norfolk.

Who attended Christmas lunch with King Charles?

Going by images taken of King’s relatives as they arrived and departed the estate, several of the occasion’s attendees have been identified.

Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence are believed to have been in attendance.

As was the King’s youngest sibling, Prince Edward. Edward was joined by his wife Sophie Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

However, it is not clear whether the late Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, also made his way to Windsor for turkey with all the trimmings.

But Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and their children were pictured driving to the gathering.

And furthermore, the Queen’s cousins – the Duke of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent – were also invited.

However, there was no sign of Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle.

And it has been speculated the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales ‘snubbed’ the event.

Where were William and Kate?

Last Friday (December 16), William and Kate – along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte – were at Westminster Abbey for the ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service.

But according to Hello!, they “skipped” the chance to pull a cracker with their nearest and dearest.

And that’s because, Hello! claims, that “it’s likely that they stayed away for a wholly practical reason”.

Royal family Christmas

The outlet suggested William and Kate “may well have decided to retreat to Anmer Hall” following the end of the school term.

Their three children all attend Lambrook school.

And it is suggested the Waleses tend to spend their holidays with the kids at the country house in Norfolk.

Additionally, Anmer Hall is within a few miles of Sandringham, where royals will spend Christmas itself.

And so it is highlighted that Anmer Hall is “perfectly situated for the upcoming Christmas festivities”.

Could it be William and Kate have been settling in for the holidays ahead of the big day instead?

ED! has contacted a representative for the royal household for comment.

