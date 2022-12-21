Arrest shock at Buckingham Palace as King Charles hosts Christmas lunch with royals

Police made an arrest at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (December 20) evening after a fire was sparked outside the royal residence.

Footage shared of the dramatic moment a blaze was lit outside the Palace’s front gates was shared on Twitter.

The incident occurred hours after King Charles and the royal family assembled for their first Christmas get together since 2019.

A man was placed under arrest following a fire at Buckingham Palace in London (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Buckingham Palace arrest – what happened?

According to reports, two police officers tackled a man to the ground and restrained him.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage. Scotland Yard are said to be currently trying to establish a motive.

The video shared on social media shows the suspect pushed up against the gates by an officer.

The pair both then fell to the ground where a person assisted with the arrest.

As the person capturing the footage gasps, the officer seems to be heard saying: “Relax, get down, stay down.”

Additionally, witnesses of the incident reportedly claimed the police arrived “within seconds” of the fire starting.

The incident happened on Tuesday night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘The fire has been extinguished’

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 22.08hrs on Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.

“The man has been taken into custody.

“The fire has been extinguished.”

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Kate Middleton pictured last week as they attend the Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles hosts royal family for Christmas lunch

Meanwhile, earlier the day at Windsor, members of the royal family came together to celebrate Christmas.

The monarch, 74, and his wife Camilla hosted their first annual Christmas lunch in the biggest reunion of royals since the Queen’s funeral in September.

The turkey lunch was previously held at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas, ahead of leaving for Sandringham for the festive season.

But King Charles decided to move the event to Windsor instead.

Among those pictured travelling to the festive celebrations were Prince Edward, his wife Sophie Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Queen Consort Camilla pictured last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The King’s sister Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence are also believed to have been in attendance.

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and their children were also snapped driving to the gathering.

Furthermore, the Queen’s cousins the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent were also invited.

Despite attending a carol service at Westminster Abbey with other royals last week, photographers did not snap Prince William, Kate Middleton or their children making their way to Windsor.

And neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle are thought to have been at the lunch either. They are believed to be in the US still.

