Kate, Princess of Wales has shared her husband William, Prince of Wales‘ words about the legacy of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Kate spoke to well-wishers as she stepped out in Sandringham yesterday (Thursday September 15), alongside Prince William.

The couple did a walkabout to look at the tributes left by members of the public to the Queen who passed away last week.

The royal couple did a walkabout at Sandringham (Credit: Sky News)

Kate, Princess of Wales at Sandringham

And Kate used the opportunity to talk to the crowds who have gathered to pay their respects.

One member of the public spoke to People about her encounter with the new Princess of Wales.

“Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends,” Lydia Bailey from nearby Heacham told the publication.

On the late monarch’s legacy, she added: “William said the Queen’s values will continue for time to come.”

What else did the couple say?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all started at Lambrook School in Windsor last Wednesday (September 7).

Their first full day was September 8, which is the day the Queen sadly passed away.

While William traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be at his beloved grandmother’s side, Kate stayed at home with the children.

Buckingham Palace announced that the 96-year-old monarch passed away peacefully that afternoon.

Meanwhile, since then members of the Royal Family have been out meeting well-wishers.

Reports say that William hinted his relationship with brother Harry is on the mend during the Sandringham walkabout.

The Prince told members of the public that he hadn’t forgotten Harry’s birthday, which was also yesterday.

The Prince of Wales has been talking to the crowds at Sandringham (Credit: ITV)

According to reports, William responded to an onlooker saying: “It is his birthday today – you’re absolutely right, it is.”

He then smiled when another asked him if he’d forgotten!

William reportedly replied, saying: “No, I’ve not forgotten.”

Prince William spoke of his late mother

The new Prince of Wales also seemed to reference the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as he spoke about walking behind the Queen’s coffin in a procession on Wednesday.

He told mourners: “It brought back a few memories. It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.

“It’s this weird kind of thing… because we knew she was 96.”

One member of the Sandringham crowd shared their experience of meeting the future King with the Mirror.

They revealed: “He told us yesterday had been particularly difficult and following the coffin had reminded him of his mother’s funeral, of Diana.”

“He said it had been very difficult,” they continued.

The couple spoke to mourners at Sandringham (Credit: YouTube/The Royal Family Channel)

Read more: Prince William makes sweet comment about brother Harry during Sandringham walkabout

“I said your mother would be so proud of you and thank you for sharing your grief with us and he said, ‘I’m learning that she was everyone’s grandmother – the way people have reacted,'” they added.

William was just 15 when he walked behind Diana’s coffin on the day of her funeral back in 1997.

It’s reported that he will do the same on Monday (September 19) when the Queen is laid to rest following a period of Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall.

Thousands of mourners have been queuing for upwards of eight hours in order to pay their respects to the monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.