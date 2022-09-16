Prince William’s ‘sweet comment’ about brother Prince Harry during Sandringham visit

William, Prince of Wales appeared to signal his relationship with Prince Harry is on the mend this week.

The brothers have had a tense relationship for years, but it appears that the Queen’s passing has ended up bringing them closer together again.

On Thursday, during a walkabout at the Sandringham Estate, William reportedly made reference to Harry while chatting with onlookers.

William reportedly told the crowds that he had not forgotten his brother’s birthday, which happened to also be yesterday.

William, Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton at Sandringham (Credit: Sky News)

Prince William shares sweet comment about Prince Harry

“It is his birthday today – you’re absolutely right, it is,” he said to one onlooker, according to reports.

And then, when he was asked if he’d forgotten, he apparently laughed and replied: “No, I’ve not forgotten.”

Thousands of people travelled to the royal Norfolk estate to pay their respects.

William also appeared to later reference his late mother’s tragic passing.

Speaking to other mourners later in the day, the future King added: “It brought back a few memories. It’s one of these moments where you kinda think to yourself I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.

“It’s this weird kind of thing… because we knew she was 96.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, made reference to his brother, Harry (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince William – then aged just 15 – walked behind Princess Diana’s coffin on the day of her funeral back in 1997.

Speaking to the Mirror, a well-wisher said: “He told us yesterday had been particularly difficult and following the coffin had reminded him of his mother’s funeral, of Diana.”

“He said it had been very difficult,” they continued.

“I said your mother would be so proud of you and thank you for sharing your grief with us and he said, ‘I’m learning that she was everyone’s grandmother – the way people have reacted,'” they added.

William also reportedly told another emotional onlooker: “Don’t cry now – you’ll start me.”

Later on in the day, William and Kate put on a united display as they viewed the tributes people had left to the Queen.

Meanwhile, the Queen is currently lying-in-state at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to visit before her funeral.

Many queued for as long as 12 hours yesterday, with the queue in London stretching back more than four miles.

King Charles spends day at home

Meanwhile, it’s been an emotionally draining week for King Charles.

As a result, he took the opportunity yesterday to take some time out from public duties to privately grieve the loss of his beloved mother.

According to reports, Charles headed to Highgrove.

There, it’s understood he continued to carry out state business.

He also reportedly received the famous red boxes containing state papers.

