Kate Middleton to receive heartwarming gift from royal fan following death of her beloved dog Lupo

Kate Middleton is to receive a beautiful painting of her departed dog Lupo.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, shared her family’s loss last month.

The family said goodbye to their working-type English cocker-spaniel.

Lupo had been in the family for some nine years.

Taking to Instagram, Kate and Prince William shared: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William announced the loss of their dog last month (Credit: SplashNews)

Painter sends original painting of Lupo to Duchess Kate

And one British artist was so saddened by the news, he has crafted a stunning picture of Lupo.

Rob Ballentine said he was “emotionally moved” after hearing of Kate’s loss.

An artist that currently specialises in pet portraits, he says he hopes the piece will bring some comfort to The Duchess.

Speaking to BracknellNews, he said: “They [Kate and her family] were heartbroken by the loss.

Artist Rob painted this picture of Lupo for Kate Middleton (Credit: Rob Ballentine)

“I know how it feels. I felt if this was something I could do to help them because I know how much these help people, then I would love to send it to them as a gift.”

Rob confirmed to ED that he has sent the drawing to Kate, and he hopes she receives it any day soon.

He says it would “mean everything” if Kate and her family were to find solace from his piece.

Kate’s brother revealed more about Lupo’s passing

Meanwhile, Kate’s brother James, 33, shared more insight into Lupo’s passing.

Taking to his own Instagram account, he shared: “It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away. Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old.

“Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog. For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.



“Many people over the years have reached out to me about the pain of loosing a dog and for most, the loss of a dog is, in almost every way comparable to the loss of a Human loved one.”

Before adding: “Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy.”

