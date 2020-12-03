Prince Harry told to ‘shut up’ by Piers Morgan after he suggests COVID is ‘punishment from mother nature’

Prince Harry has been told to ‘shut up’ by a fuming Piers Morgan.

The Duke of Sussex gave a bizarre lecture on environmentalism.

Within which The Prince, 36, suggested that coronavirus is a ‘punishment from nature’.

And the outspoken GMB host, 55, has reacted by tweeting: “Oh shut up.”

Harry spoke to WaterBear, which is a video streaming service focussed on environmental causes.

What did Prince Harry say about raindrops?

Here he urged the world’s population to be: “The raindrop that falls from the sky and relieves the parched ground.”

Before making the unusual COVID analogy: “Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done.”

Continuing: “[The pandemic has] certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature.

“We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.”

What did Prince Harry say about the pandemic?

Meanwhile, the dad-of-one, also said he’d even wondered what the ‘point’ of having children was.

Harry explained: “The moment you become a father, everything really does change because then you start to realise, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it’s on fire?”

On Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Piers launched a scathing attack on Harry’s supposed words of wisdom.

Hence he pointed out that Harry lives a life of luxury, inhabiting a mansion with sixteen bathrooms. And that he regularly flies by private jet.

Piers ranted: “What is he banging on about? Here’s how you can stop climate change issues, here’s how you can really help, Harry.

Why is Piers Morgan so angry at the Duke of Sussex?

“I don’t mind being a raindrop if it makes you feel better, I’ll be a raindrop.

“I would just take the raindrop lectures better if they didn’t come from somebody who uses private planes like a taxi service.

“That’s just my point. That’s something that just really grates with me. Seriously, 16 bathrooms, private jet taxis.

“Stop using private planes, private planes are one of the biggest guzzlers of the carbon footprint imaginable.

“They use them like taxis, stop using private planes. Actually be the raindrop you want to be. Seriously, be a raindrop yourself.

“Shut down some of the baths. Stop using the private planes. What you’ve got to do mate, you’ve got to practice what you preach.



“It’s no good preaching to people. I want him to practice what he preaches.”

However, his co-host Susanna Reid, 49, told Piers he was being “ridiculous.”

She also argued that is unlikely he uses all 16 of his mansion’s bathrooms.

Finally, an exasperated Susanna said: “What do you want him to do? Go and live in a yurt? Not shower at all?”

