Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed their beloved dog Lupo has died.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of Lupo to Instagram and told fans he died last weekend.

The couple said Lupo was “the heart of our family for the past nine years”.

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton say?

Alongside the image of Lupo, William and Kate said: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.

“He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.”

Fans sent their messages of support to the royal couple.

One person commented: “That’s so sad, sorry for your loss.”

Another wrote: “So so sorry to hear. Gentle hugs being sent.”

A third added: “So difficult to lose a loved pet. Condolence to your family.”

One said: “So sorry to hear about Lupo.”

It was previously revealed that Kate and William got Lupo to help her cope while the Duke was away in the Falkland Islands.

Back in 2018, Natalie Bressani, who was a guest at one of the couple’s Christmas parties for RAF families, explained the reason.

According to Hello! magazine, she said: “When Prince William was away in the Falkland Islands he went for dinner with some good friends of ours in the Air Force.

“He was saying how difficult it was for Kate because he was leaving for six weeks.

“It was when they’d just got the spaniel to help her with the time apart. She appreciates what wives and families go through.”

William and Kate got Lupo, an English Cocker Spaniel, nine years ago.

The pooch was reportedly born to a litter from Kate’s family dog Ella.

Sweetly, Lupo starred in the palace’s first official pictures of William and Kate with a baby Prince George.

