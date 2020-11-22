Meghan Markle has beaten Kate Middleton in the style stakes.

Or at least according to one fashion study.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, has been crowned as producing the top ‘royal fashion moment of 2020’.

Beating The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, as well as dozens of other royals, Meghan’s ‘Megxit’ outfits topped the list.

A study conducted by online platform Lyst found that searches for the designers associated with Meghan’s final senior royal wardrobe skyrocketed during this period.

Meghan Markle outranks Kate Middleton in the style stakes according to one study (Credit: SplashNews)

What outfits won Meghan Markle the 2020 title?

Meghan wore a stunning blue Victoria Beckham dress during her final days as a senior royal.

Lyst claims during this period searches for Victoria Beckham’s fashion designs rose by 137 percent.

And her red Safiyaa dress, worn to the Mountbatten Music Festival, sparked an increase in searches by 227 percent.

While her striking emerald green dress, worn to the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, led to an even larger spike in searches.

Meghan Markle’s green dress inspired thousands of online searches (Credit: SplashNews)

Which royal came in at second place?

The dress was designed by Emilia Wickstead, and searches shot up by 286 percent shortly after.

The second most influential royal in this year’s study wasn’t Kate Middleton, but rather Princess Beatrice.

Her surprise wedding at All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park, to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sparked a huge increase in searches for vintage wedding dresses.

As Beatrice, 32, wore a vintage gown owned by The Queen for her nuptials.

Searches for the term rose by 297 percent after the wedding news broke.

Princess Beatrice came in at second place (Credit: SplashNews)

As for Meghan, she regularly blogged about her love of fashion in her former blog The Tig.

Closed down in 2018, she had previously written dozens of fashion and style advice articles.

In one archived article, she offered advice on how to look stylish during cold winter months.

Here, she advocated for ‘winter florals’. The former actress penned: “Winter florals are always a favourite and a great way for the monochromatic and all-black lovers to experiment with subtle patterns.



“They are also safer to wear professionally as the prints tend to be much more melancholy than the bright floral prints we see in spring and summer seasons.”

As a senior royal, Meghan also helped design a charity capsule collection for Smart Works.

The workwear collection sold out within a matter of hours.

