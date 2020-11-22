Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly went behind the backs of senior royals when brokering their Frogmore Cottage deal.

The former senior royals, 36 and 39, have passed down their former Windsor home to Princess Eugenie, 30, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, 34.

Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child together in early 2021.

But new reports indicate that they didn’t let The Queen or even Harry’s father, Prince Charles, know of their plans.

Who have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle given Frogmore Cottage to?

A royal insider source says the rest of the royal family were very much kept out of the loop.

Speaking to The Sun, the source claims: “Senior royals were initially blindsided by the idea for Harry and Meg to let Eugenie and Jack move in.

“Obviously the Queen was told after the couples had spoken about the plan.

“But it is very much a deal done between Harry, Meghan, Eugenie and Jack.”

Are Harry, Meghan, Jack and Eugenie new ‘Fab Four’?

Meghan and Eugenie reportedly became firm friends ever since their initial meeting.

And both couples reportedly holidayed with George and Amal Clooney at their Italian Lake Como villa.

While a further source even claims that Harry, Meghan, Eugenie and Jack are being coined the new ‘fab four’.

The term was of course originally given to Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

But their relationships are believed to have soured since Harry and Meghan stepped away from their senior royal duties.

When are Meghan and Harry coming back to the UK?

A Buckingham Palace representative confirmed that Harry and Meghan are still the technical residents of Frogmore Cottage.

They said: “Frogmore Cottage is the private residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and as such any arrangements are a matter for them.”

Jack and Eugenie will allegedly be ‘house-sitting’ for Harry and Meghan.

It is unknown when and if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK.

Living in California since spring of this year, they are not expected to return to this side of the pond for Christmas.

They were expected to return to self-isolate before Meghan’s High Court case against the MailOnline and Mail On Sunday.

But her request to delay the hearing (originally scheduled for January 2021) was accepted.

What’s more, it has even been reported that much of their Frogmore Cottage furniture has been shipped out to their new Montecito home.



Purchased in Meghan’s name, it was bought for just over £11 million, and boasts a whopping 16 bathrooms.

From here the couple have held various Zoom calls, charitable discussions and interviews.

Whereas Frogmore Cottage was gifted to them by The Queen. They went on to have over £2 million in renovations carried out on the property, which is located on the outskirts of Windsor Castle.

