Prince Charles and Camilla have welcomed rescue hedgehogs to their Scottish estate.

The royals, 72, and 73, are proud to welcome three rescue hedgehogs into a safe haven at their sprawling Dumfries House country home.

While taking to social media, they shared their delight at providing a new home to the critters in need.

They explained that experts nursed the the hedgehogs back to health in time for them to enjoy their new royal home.

Why did Prince Charles and Camila adopt three hedgehogs?

“Three baby hedgehogs have recently been rescued and welcomed to the Queen Elizabeth Walled Garden at @dumfrieshouse!

“The new additions aim to enrich biodiversity on the estate, whilst allowing the hedgehogs to enjoy a more natural setting. The 4-month-old hedgehogs have taken up residence, having been nursed back to a healthy weight by volunteers at @hessilheadwildliferescue centre.

The post continued: “Special hedgehog houses have been built by Prince’s Foundation volunteer, Tom Anderson to make the new residents more comfortable. The customised houses were made by upcycling timber found on the Dumfries House estate.

“Find out more about the work of @theprincesfoundation at Dumfries House through the link in our bio.”

Fans from across the globe rushed to congratulate the couple on helping out the little hedgehogs.

How are Royal fans reacting?

One user gushed: “Thank you! I’m so glad… Unfortunately, we don’t have hedgehogs in the US… They are adorable.”

While another user praised: “They look a lovely weight to hibernate safely,” and a third user penned: “How absolutely wonderful!!!!! Loved seeing this post. Thank you!!!!!”

Whereas a fourth user shared: “Fantastic, what a lovely estate to live on, and a great start to hopefully long lives.”

Charles and Camila are well-known nature and animal enthusiasts.

What has Prince Charles said about the environment?

Firstly, Camila serves as a Patron for Battersea Cats Dog Home, and has rescued several Jack Russell Terriers.

Charles, meanwhile, is an established environmentalist.

In fact, back in July, The Duke of Cornwall delivered a powerful message on Earth Day.

His speech included: “Rarely do we have the opportunity to pause, reflect and reset our trajectory. I would encourage us all to reimagine the world we want and use all the levers we have at our disposal, knowing that each and everyone one of us has a vital role to play.



“For fifty years, since the very first Earth Day, I have dedicated a large part of my life to championing more balanced sustainable approaches whether in farming, forestry, fisheries, urban planning or corporate social responsibility. But as we look to shape the next fifty years, I very much need your help.”

