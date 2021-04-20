Kate Middleton has been spotted shopping with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, treated the youngsters to a day out yesterday (April 19).

During the outing, the group were seen in Smiggle on the swanky Kings Road.

Kate Middleton was spotted with her children in London (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Middleton spotted shopping with her children

And it appears the siblings are just like most children.

Taking to Twitter, one user shared insight into the family outing.

They wrote: “I’ve always been a Kate Middleton fan… today she was in one of my stores on the Kings Road with George and Charlotte.

Just normal well brought up children

“What the team told me about how she was with them and how the kids were with each other makes me like her even more!”

Furthermore, they added: “I wasn’t there but she talked to my team, the kids had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money.

“Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that’s just lovely!”

What else has Kate Middleton been up to?

Meanwhile, it follows shortly after reports claimed Kate may choose to speak out following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, the Duchess could set the record straight alongside Prince William.

Writing for Woman magazine, Mr Larcombe said: “I’m told the option of granting their own interview to set the record straight was unthinkable until the details of William’s first conversation with Harry were passed to the media.

“Since then there have been muted conversations at the palace about the prospect of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge agreeing to their own interview and who they would be comfortable talking to.”

In addition, he shared: “Speaking out is still something William would consider as a last resort, but it has by no means been ruled out of the equation.”

Furthermore, it’s also believed Kate is keen for William and Harry to finally end their feud.

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be a ‘normal parent’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Harry reunite

The siblings recently reunited for the funeral of their late grandfather, Prince Phillip.

William and Harry seemed to be at least back on speaking terms as they headed out of the ceremony.

And royal fans were delighted with their reunion.

One commented: “So good to see Princes William and Harry speaking at the end.”

“It’s good to William, Harry and Kate okay,” another shared, adding: “After all, they are still family.”

In addition, a third said: “William Harry and Kate taking together like adults. Prince Philip would be so pleased.”

