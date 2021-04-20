In latest Prince William and Kate Middleton news, the couple may give an interview following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah claims, an expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made allegations about the royal family during the tell-all chat last month.

Now, according to author Duncan Larcombe, palace sources claim Kate and William may choose to speak out to “set the record straight”.

Will William and Kate ever do an interview? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest news on William and Kate?

Writing for Woman magazine, Mr Larcombe said: “I’m told the option of granting their own interview to set the record straight was unthinkable until the details of William’s first conversation with Harry were passed to the media.

“Since then there have been muted conversations at the palace about the prospect of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge agreeing to their own interview and who they would be comfortable talking to.”

Meghan and Harry made claims about the royals in their Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He added: “Speaking out is still something William would consider as a last resort, but it has by no means been ruled out of the equation.”

Meghan and Harry shocked the world when their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

The couple alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

In addition, Meghan said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy but claimed she didn’t receive help from the palace.

Harry and Meghan speaking to Oprah last month (Credit: CBS YouTube)

What did Meghan and Harry say in their Oprah interview?

Harry also claimed he became cut off financially from his family when he moved to America and said his father Prince Charles stopped taking his calls.

The Duke also said Charles and William were “trapped” within the institution.

According to Meghan and Harry’s friend Gayle King, he had talks with his family over the phone after the interview aired.

However, Gayle claimed the talks were ‘not productive’.

Harry recently reunited with his family as he travelled to the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral.

Harry and William had talks with their dad Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Reports claim Harry had talks with Charles and William following the funeral.

They’ve apparently started the “baby steps” towards a reconciliation.

