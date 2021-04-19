Prince Harry ‘may remain in the UK for the Queen’s birthday as he delays US return’

Prince Harry may reportedly remain in the UK for the Queen’s upcoming 95th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently returned for the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Phillip, is said to have booked an open flight to the US.

Now, it is believed Harry could delay returning to his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their son in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry may remain in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry ‘may delay return to LA’

This means that Harry, 36, could celebrate the Queen‘s 95th birthday on Wednesday (April 21).

A source told The Sun: “If all goes well, he could stay for the Queen’s birthday.”

ED! has contacted Harry’s rep for comment.

Meanwhile, the news comes days after Prince Philip’s funeral.

During the ceremony, Harry reunited with his family for the first time since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Ahead of the day, it was also claimed Harry and William were “keen to spend more time together”.

The Queen marks her 95th birthday this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told The Telegraph: “They know it is not about them on Saturday – it is about honouring their grandfather’s memory and supporting their grandmother.

“I would be extremely surprised if that wasn’t front and centre of both their minds.

“They will be keen to spend time together as a family in the same time zone for once.”

When did Harry return to the UK?

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently returned to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral.

He quarantined for five days at Frogmore Cottage, where he has remained throughout his stay.

However, the Duchess of Sussex didn’t attend as she was reportedly advised by her doctor against travelling.

Prince Harry attended the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Phillip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nevertheless, the funeral was still a “sad day” for Megan, 39.

Ahead of the ceremony, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie said Meghan would be grieving as she “has also lost a family member”.

Reporting live on the event from Windsor Castle for American broadcaster ABC, Omid shared: “We know that she’s supporting Harry in this very difficult week for him, but she’ll also be sad because this is also the loss of a family member for her.

“She grew very close to the Queen and Prince Philip over the recent years.

“It was probably her strongest relationship within the family and those relations then get smaller this week.”

Meanwhile, Meghan sent a hand-written note and a wreath to the funeral.

